'Terminator 2', 'Home Alone' Headline 25 Movies Added to National Film Registry in 2023
The Library of Congress has announced its annual list of 25 American films that have been chosen for preservation because they were deemed culturally significant.
Films on 2023’s list include two beloved 1990s classics in “Home Alone” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”
Each year, the National Film Registry welcomes 25 new films to preserve for their significance and impact on American culture. A film must be at least 10 years old in order to be considered for preservation.
Two such films from 2013 made the cut this year: “12 Years a Slave” and “20 Feet from Stardom.”
One film from 1921, “A Movie Trip Through Filmland,” is included this year, as is 1933’s “Dinner at Eight.”
Titles from the 1950s chosen for preservation include “Bohulano Family Film Collection,” “Helen Keller: In Her Story,” “Lady and the Tramp” and “Edge of the City.”
Meanwhile, the 1970s films “We’re Alive,” “Cruisin’ J-Town,” “¡Alambrista!” and “Passing Through” were also chosen.
Films from the 1980s that were selected were “Fame,” “Desperately Seeking Susan,” “The Lighted Field” and Matewan.”
The ’90s saw seven films selected in total. In addition to “Terminator 2” and “Home Alone,” the Library of Congress chose “Queen of Diamonds,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “The Wedding Banquet,” “Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision” and “Apollo 13.”
“Bamboozled” and “Love & Basketball” – both from 2000 – also made the cut.
“Terminator 2” from 1991 joins 1984’s “The Terminator” in the archive. Both films were made by director James Cameron, whom the Library of Congress celebrated this year for making a sequel it said hit its mark.
The Library of Congress newsroom explained the rationale behind selecting the sequel:
“Science fiction film sequels sometimes fail because the original reveals the stunning main secrets, thus reducing the awe and surprise factors in future installments,” it said. “Not so with ‘Terminator 2.’
“Director James Cameron retained the many virtues of the original and added a deft script with more nuanced characters and plot twists, a large budget and cutting-edge special effects for an even more chilling story revealing the bleak future portended in the original.”
The Library of Congress also praised Arnold Schwarzenegger’s acting and the film’s special effects.
The 25 films selected for 2023 edged 6,860 other films that were nominated by 2,880 people — all of them members of the public.
The National Film Registry is seeking nominations for next year, according to the registry website.
“The Librarian of Congress depends on your nominations and values your opinion,” it said. “You may nominate up to 50 films for consideration each year.”
The deadline to nominate a film you believe to be significant for preservation is Aug. 15 of next year.
The National Film Registry was established to “ensure the survival, conservation and increased public availability of America’s film heritage.”
A total of 875 films have been chosen for preservation, with the oldest being a short clip from 1891 called “The Newark Athlete.”
