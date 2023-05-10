House Committee Unleashes Big Dirt on Biden: Pages of Bank Records and 2 Devastating Charts

A new report from the House Oversight Committee shines a light on the Biden family’s wide-ranging international business deals.

The Wednesday memorandum was released after the GOP-led committee subpoenaed four different banks — receiving thousands of records in response, according to the document.

Bank records indicate that Biden-controlled businesses raked in more than $10 million from companies controlled by foreign nationals.

Based on the financial records we have obtained via bank subpoenas, we can now confidently trace at least $10 million in total from foreign nationals’ and their related companies going to the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

Some payments took place while President Joe Biden served as vice president, and others were made after he left office in 2017.

The payments from foreign companies were distributed in incremental amounts to Biden family bank accounts — a tactic that could’ve been used to disguise their ultimate source.

Chinese Communist Party-controlled entities took lengthy steps to funnel payments into entities controlled by Hunter Biden — disguising their ultimate origin in doing so, according to the committee.

The Bidens took steps to hide, confuse, and conceal payments they received from foreign nationals. Here’s one example how a CCP-linked associate layered domestic limited liability companies to pay Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/GCx81QbrP3 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

The House Oversight Committee identifies Hunter Biden, James and Sara Biden, and Hallie Biden as recipients of funds funneled through agents of the Chinese government.

Multiple Biden family members received money from the Chinese after it passed through an associate’s account. Additionally, Hunter Biden received money directly into his company’s account from a Chinese-controlled entity. pic.twitter.com/CEyPZGW8gA — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

No fewer than nine Biden family members are identified as recipients of foreign funds in the report — outlining a scheme to profit off of the vice president’s international influence.

Personally this seems like a scheme that Biden’s brother and Hunter Biden came up w to sell influence. They even used their kids to hide the payments. Not sure there is clear evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement, but at least warrants investigation by law enforcement & the press. https://t.co/5vz1YLKUOC pic.twitter.com/5cZlwhKOxf — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 10, 2023

Romanian national Gabriel Popoviciu — convicted of corruption in the country — also made payments to a Biden family-connected corporation, according to the memorandum.

While VP Biden was lecturing Romania on anti-corruption policies, he served as a walking billboard for his son & family to collect money. Hunter & his associates capitalized on a lucrative financial relationship with a Romanian national who was later convicted of corruption. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

Biden family accounts were allegedly sent $1.038 million from the corporation in question — after Popoviciu’s Cyprus-registered company paid Biden firm Robinson Walker LLC more than $3 million.

A White House spokesman described the Oversight Committee report as “evidence-free” in a statement provided to Fox News, accusing its chairman Rep. James Comer of engaging in “absurd innuendo.”

Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation, with prosecutors eyeing potential tax and gun charges.

