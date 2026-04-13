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Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel in the Rayburn House Office Building on Sept. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel in the Rayburn House Office Building on Sept. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

House Ethics Committee Announces Investigation Into Eric Swalwell

 By Jack Davis  April 13, 2026 at 1:58pm
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Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is now under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

The embattled lawmaker had to abandon his gubernatorial campaign amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him, including allegations by women that he had sex with them when they were too drunk to be able to consent.

“The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations that Representative Eric Swalwell violated the Code of Official Conduct or any law, rule, regulation, or other applicable standard of conduct in the performance of his duties or the discharge of his responsibilities, with respect to allegations that he may have engaged in sexual misconduct, including towards an employee working under his supervision,” the panel said on its website.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred. No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with Committee rules,” the panel said.

Swalwell has denied the allegations, as noted by CNN.

But not everyone wants to wait for the committee to make its determination.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, has said she plans to introduce a resolution calling for Swalwell to be expelled from the House if he does not resign.

Fox News said that some Democrats back Luna’s measure.

Related:
House Democrats Back Expulsion of Eric Swalwell

One allegation of sex without consent concerned an incident that a former Swalwell staff member said took place in 2024 in New York City.

As such, the Manhattan district attorney’s office has begun a separate investigation of Swalwell, according to NBC News.

Recently, CNN offered details of the alleged incidents, citing four women it did not name.

“I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” a woman who formerly worked for Swalwell said of an incident she said took place in 2024. “He didn’t stop.”

She claimed the incident left her bruised and bleeding, and was the second incident of non-consensual sex with Swalwell. The first, she said, took place in 2019 when she still worked for him.

“I always felt like if I came forward, I was going to suffer the consequences because he was so powerful,” the former staffer said. “I’ve lived in fear every single day.”

One woman said she ended up in Swalwell’s hotel room with no memory of how she got there after an evening that began when he kissed her and later touched her leg without her consent.

Social media creator Ally Sammarco said she received unsolicited nudes from Swalwell.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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