House Ethics Committee Announces Investigation Into Eric Swalwell

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is now under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

The embattled lawmaker had to abandon his gubernatorial campaign amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him, including allegations by women that he had sex with them when they were too drunk to be able to consent.

“The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations that Representative Eric Swalwell violated the Code of Official Conduct or any law, rule, regulation, or other applicable standard of conduct in the performance of his duties or the discharge of his responsibilities, with respect to allegations that he may have engaged in sexual misconduct, including towards an employee working under his supervision,” the panel said on its website.

I sense a pattern. CNN: Four women describe sexual misconduct by Rep. Eric Swalwell <<She said it was the second time Swalwell had nonconsensual sexual contact with her while she was drunk. One woman .. says she ended up extremely drunk inside his hotel room after a night out… — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 11, 2026

“The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred. No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with Committee rules,” the panel said.

Swalwell has denied the allegations, as noted by CNN.

But not everyone wants to wait for the committee to make its determination.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, has said she plans to introduce a resolution calling for Swalwell to be expelled from the House if he does not resign.

Count me in https://t.co/NrgwotPMop — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) April 12, 2026

Fox News said that some Democrats back Luna’s measure.

One allegation of sex without consent concerned an incident that a former Swalwell staff member said took place in 2024 in New York City.

As such, the Manhattan district attorney’s office has begun a separate investigation of Swalwell, according to NBC News.

Recently, CNN offered details of the alleged incidents, citing four women it did not name.

“I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” a woman who formerly worked for Swalwell said of an incident she said took place in 2024. “He didn’t stop.”

She claimed the incident left her bruised and bleeding, and was the second incident of non-consensual sex with Swalwell. The first, she said, took place in 2019 when she still worked for him.

“I always felt like if I came forward, I was going to suffer the consequences because he was so powerful,” the former staffer said. “I’ve lived in fear every single day.”

One woman said she ended up in Swalwell’s hotel room with no memory of how she got there after an evening that began when he kissed her and later touched her leg without her consent.

Social media creator Ally Sammarco said she received unsolicited nudes from Swalwell.

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