WATCH: Laura Ingraham Beat Down GOP Rep. Mike Lawler on Air When She Appeared to Know the DIGNIDAD Act He's Cosponsoring Better Than He Did

Fox News host Laura Ingraham crushed Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican from New York, last week in a segment that quickly turned from a policy discussion into the latter proving how out of touch with the GOP base he is.

During an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” Lawler attempted to defend his support for the DIGNIDAD Act, which asks for legal status for millions of illegal aliens.

But the conversation did not go the way he likely expected.

From the outset, Ingraham challenged the congressman’s oh-so compassionate framing, particularly his absurd claim that illegal immigrants are unfairly living “in the shadows.”

She actually cut him off after he repeated the phrase.

“Congressman, I’m sorry to interrupt you, but you’ve got to stop using the cliches,” Ingraham said. “This ‘in the shadows’ line, I have been dealing with this for 25 years.”

She did not stop there.

🚨 WOW! Laura Ingraham CALLS OUT amnesty bill DIGNIDAD Act co-sponsor Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) to his FACE for trying to facilitate more illegal immigration LAWLER: You've got people living in the SHADOWS! INGRAHAM: "Stop using the CLICHES. 'In the shadows.' What shadows are you… pic.twitter.com/Mvc6lD0uvi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

“I don’t know what shadows you are looking at,” she continued, pointing out that many are openly working jobs or, in many cases, stealing from Americans by engaging in fraud.

That set the tone for the rest of their exchange. Ingraham repeatedly pressed Lawler on the basic question of how, exactly, the government would determine whether someone qualifies under the bill.

It was not a minor legislative detail. It was the ultimate detail.

Lawler insisted applicants for legal status would prove they had been in the country since before 2020, had no criminal record and did not owe back taxes.

But when asked how that proof would be established, he had nothing for Ingraham.

“How do you determine that?” she asked, pushing for specifics that Lawler could not provide.

🚨 BREAKING: Laura Ingraham exposes that under the DIGNIDAD amnesty Act, which some Republicans support, illegals with DUIs could STAY IN AMERICA and keep endangering Americans She says it right to bill co-sponsor Mike Lawler's face 🔥 INGRAHAM: "How about multiple DUIs?"… pic.twitter.com/qtp3hEZTCx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

At one point, after Lawler began flailing, Ingraham plainly told him, “That’s false, false, false.”

“Here’s the truth,” she said. “You can’t come on this show and say… you can’t have committed a crime.”

And that was the problem in a nutshell.

The DIGNIDAD Act, introduced by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Republican from Florida, would basically reward people who have broken the law, as being in the country illegally is, in fact, illegal.

Not only that, but nothing at all should be done in Congress until the SAVE Act is passed by the Senate, or until lawmakers explain why they refuse to secure elections.

Instead of ballot integrity, voters are watching Republicans like Lawler stumble through defending pushes for amnesty.

It is no surprise that many have labeled him a spineless RINO after that appearance.

These people who claim to represent us need to read the room.

Illegal immigration has surged to levels that have strained housing, squeezed entry-level jobs, and left Americans struggling to keep up between paychecks.

We need more deportations, not more pathways to legal status.

America is stretched thin — structurally, socially, and financially — and voters have no appetite for more words from pro-amnesty politicians.

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