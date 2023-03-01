Parler Share
News
At left, California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy waves after he was speaker of the House at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 7. At right, President Joe Biden speaks in Lanham, Maryland, on Feb. 15.
At left, California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy waves after he was speaker of the House at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 7. At right, President Joe Biden speaks in Lanham, Maryland, on Feb. 15. (Olivier Douliery - AFP / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

House Votes to Crush Biden's 'Woke' Investing Rule That Aimed to Boost 'Phony Climate Movement'

 By Jack Davis  March 1, 2023 at 8:32am
Parler Share

House Republicans on Tuesday gave an official thumbs down to a Biden administration rule that encourages investment managers for retirement plans to make “environmental, social, and governance factors” a consideration in investment decisions.

A rule developed by the Department of Labor encourages managers who oversee private retirement plans to consider how companies deal with climate change and other issues in making investments. The rule frees those managers from only focusing solely on investors’ bottom line, according to Fox News.

“Congress must act to block the Biden administration’s recent rule that green lights so-called ESG investing in millions of Americans’ retirement plans,” Republican Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky, who introduced the resolution, said during the debate, according to USA Today.

On Tuesday, the resolution, which is largely symbolic, passed 216-204. Thirteen members did not vote, according to the roll call, which showed only one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted for the resolution.

The resolution’s next stop is the Democrat-controlled Senate, where its future is uncertain.

Trending:
40 People Given Eviction Notices as Government Makes Room for Refugees

Should the resolution pass, it would go to the White House, where a veto awaits, according to Fox News. Congress would then get the chance to override that veto, but it would take a two-thirds majority, which would require far greater support than the resolution attracted Tuesday.

Republicans indicated the resolution was a line in the sand for them.

Republican Rep. Michael Burgess of Texas said it was an important step to battle the “woke ESG agenda.”

“Democrats and their radical environmental [non-governmental organization] allies will continue to work in the shadows, strong-arming and intimidating corporations and investors alike, using any means necessary, to conscript the life savings of pensioners and retirees to implement a dangerous … investment strategy,” Burgess said, according to The Hill.

Should politics be kept out of investing?

Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina said the rule indicates how liberals want to force their agenda on the private sector.

“The left is using ESG investment criteria as a political tool to cudgel companies into accepting leftist policies,” she said, according to Fox News. “This is how the left always operates. This is just the first step. If we let this continue, the left will use ESG investing to push non-compliant companies out of the marketplace.”

“It is unacceptable to encourage fiduciaries to sacrifice the savings of Americans to the orthodoxy of the woke left,” Foxx said.

Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin said the rule was “an ideological push on corporations.”

“This to further push down on them and say, ‘Here you are, Mr. Big Corporation, we’ll give you a nice pat on the back if we use all of your stockholders’ money to promote a political agenda,’” he said.

Related:
Pennsylvania Republicans Call on Fetterman to Show Himself on Camera to Prove He Is 'Alive and Well' or Resign

Republican Rep. Bob Good of Virginia said that if the rule, which he called part of the “phony climate movement,” was in the best interests of retirement funds, ESG stocks “would get those investment dollars anyway without this new rule.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has rejected the ESG philosophy, USA Today noted, citing a passage in his new book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”

“ESG provides a pretext for CEOs to use shareholder assets to target issues like reducing the use of fossil fuels and restricting Second Amendment rights. It is, in effect, a way for the political left to achieve through corporate power what they cannot achieve at the ballot box,” DeSantis wrote.

Former President Donald Trump touted his own anti-ESG efforts in a recent video.

“These poorly performing woke financial scams are radical left garbage that would never be funded on their own and certainly never be funded on their own merits,” the 2024 presidential candidate said. “The entire ESG scheme is designed to funnel your retirement money to the maniacs on the radical left.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




House Votes to Crush Biden's 'Woke' Investing Rule That Aimed to Boost 'Phony Climate Movement'
King Charles Evicts Harry and Meghan, Leaving Them 'Powerless' to Fight Back: Report
King Charles Will Break Royal Tradition After It's Revealed Who Will Stand Next to Him at Coronation
Savannah Guthrie Rushes from 'Today' Show Set During Live Broadcast After She 'Wasn't Feeling Great'
270-Pound HS Student Will Be Tried as Adult for Allegedly Beating Teacher's Aide Unconscious
See more...

Conversation