Radio host Howard Stern trashed President Donald Trump’s supporters Tuesday and insisted that even Trump does not like the millions of Americans who support him.

Prior to his foray into politics, Trump was on occasional guest on Stern’s show.

However, Stern has repeatedly criticized Trump’s policies as president.

Last month, Stern said Trump’s supporters should “take disinfectant” and “drop dead,” according to Fox News.

Stern returned to that theme Tuesday.

“I don’t hate Donald,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show, according to Newsweek.

He then addressed Trump’s supporters.

“I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence. For not being able to see what’s going on with the coronavirus, for not being able to see what the justice department is doing. I hate you, I don’t want you here,” Stern added.

Stern said Trump loves the rich and famous, and not those who are his most loyal followers.

“One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous,” Stern said, according to the New York Daily News. “He loves it. He loves to be in the mix.”

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” he said.

“The people who are voting for Trump for the most part … he wouldn’t even let them in a f—ing hotel. He’d be disgusted by them.”

Stern then lashed out at his own radio audience.

“Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience,” he said.

Stern said he and Trump would both be happier if Trump packed in his political career.

“I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say ‘I’m in over my head and I don’t want to be president anymore,’” Stern said.

“It’d be so patriotic that I’d hug him and then I’d go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do,” the host said, adding that such a scenario is unlikely.

Stern has said in the past that Trump should not have run for president.

“I personally wish that he had never run,” Stern said in February 2017, according to HuffPost.

“I told him that because I actually think this is something that is going to be detrimental to his mental health too, because he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved. He wants people to cheer for him.”

