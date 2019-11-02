HS Football Team Exemplifies Patriotism with Viral Video Showing Entrance

A high school football team in Texas is receiving praise for an exceptional display of patriotism.

Theresa Warner posted the now-viral video to Facebook on Oct. 19 with the caption, “Thankful for all the men and women who serve in the arm service and the first responders , police officers, and fire department.”

Football players at Llano High School in Llano, Texas, choreographed a patriotic entrance to one of their recent games. They walked down the bleachers, each player carrying an American flag.

The players descended while Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” played in the background.

The team’s display captures the proud, American spirit that some fear may be fading throughout the country.

The lyrics of Greenwood’s song only further amplified the spirit the teens were trying to spark.

“Where’s pride in every American heart / And it’s time we stand and say / That I’m proud to be an American,” the songs lyrics say.

Since Warner first posted the video, it has been viewed over 10 million times and shared over 362,000 times.

Many commenters praised the teens and those that planned the patriotic act.

“Praise the people who put this together and inspired these players to do this,” one woman wrote.

“Teaching our children to love this country is key to our future.”

In a sport that has been plagued with professional players taking a knee during the national anthem before games, many commenters praised these high school athletes for not only proudly carrying the nation’s flag, but also for taking a stand.

“Maybe the NFL should take High School lessons. Great job guys,” one commenter wrote.

“Why can’t the grown ‘men’ in the NFL act like this?” another woman wrote. “Parenting & coaching done right!”

