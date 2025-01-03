Share
The American flag is displayed at the Superdome in New Orleans prior to the Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday.
The American flag is displayed at the Superdome in New Orleans prior to the Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday. (Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images)

Watch: Sugar Bowl Crowd Puts On Epic Display of Patriotism in Wake of New Orleans Terror Attack

 By Jack Davis  January 3, 2025 at 7:24am
For a few moments Thursday night, the Sugar Bowl crowd was no longer divided between fans of Georgia and Notre Dame.

Instead, in a wounded city reeling from a New Year’s terror attack, they showed their unity in a three-letter chant that has become a symbol of patriotism.

“USA,” the crowd chanted both before and after the national anthem was sung in the Caesars Superdome, according to the Times-Picayune.

The game had been a victim of the incident. The New Year’s classic was delayed by a day after a truck driven by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, plowed into a Bourbon Street crowd, leaving 14 dead and dozens injured.

But as one X user noted, “Americans never give in to fear.”

Outkick noted that ESPN was castigated for not showing the anthem or the patriotic chants.

Was playing the Sugar Bowl on Thursday the right move?

“Really, ESPN? You won’t show the National Anthem and moment of silence for the victims of the New Orleans jihadist terror attack??!” conservative commentator Trish Regan posted on X.

“There’s no excuse for that. Disney’s CEO needs to step up to the plate and demand a complete reorg of the entire network — or just SELL it… NOW,”  she wrote.

“Too bad the players didn’t kneel during the anthem in the name of ‘Black Lives Matter.’ ESPN would surely have shown that, as it did during the NBA playoffs in 2020,” Outkick’s Bobby Burack wrote.

After the game, Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard said the fans and the city of New Orleans showed great courage, according to Reuters.

“It has been a very hard week, and our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families affected. We’re praying for them,” Leonard said.

“For all these Notre Dame fans to show up anyway, it means the world to us. We felt them all game, I promise you. Every third down, we felt them,” he said.

Notre Dame won the game 23-10, according to Yahoo Sports.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Watch: Sugar Bowl Crowd Puts On Epic Display of Patriotism in Wake of New Orleans Terror Attack
Conversation