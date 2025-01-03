Watch: Sugar Bowl Crowd Puts On Epic Display of Patriotism in Wake of New Orleans Terror Attack

For a few moments Thursday night, the Sugar Bowl crowd was no longer divided between fans of Georgia and Notre Dame.

Instead, in a wounded city reeling from a New Year’s terror attack, they showed their unity in a three-letter chant that has become a symbol of patriotism.

“USA,” the crowd chanted both before and after the national anthem was sung in the Caesars Superdome, according to the Times-Picayune.

The game had been a victim of the incident. The New Year’s classic was delayed by a day after a truck driven by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, plowed into a Bourbon Street crowd, leaving 14 dead and dozens injured.

But as one X user noted, “Americans never give in to fear.”

The “USA” chants during the National Anthem before the Sugar Bowl were extraordinary. Americans never give in to fear or hate of their country. We must believe that America will become greater than ever before.

pic.twitter.com/YIjMtA4tFc — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) January 2, 2025

Outkick noted that ESPN was castigated for not showing the anthem or the patriotic chants.

Was playing the Sugar Bowl on Thursday the right move? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Really, ESPN? You won’t show the National Anthem and moment of silence for the victims of the New Orleans jihadist terror attack??!” conservative commentator Trish Regan posted on X.

“There’s no excuse for that. Disney’s CEO needs to step up to the plate and demand a complete reorg of the entire network — or just SELL it… NOW,” she wrote.

chants or USA, USA, USA before and after the national anthem at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IYkHgnC3YY — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 2, 2025

“Too bad the players didn’t kneel during the anthem in the name of ‘Black Lives Matter.’ ESPN would surely have shown that, as it did during the NBA playoffs in 2020,” Outkick’s Bobby Burack wrote.

Chants of USA, USA break out at the end of the Star Spangled Banner pic.twitter.com/cKhM98vfqD — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 2, 2025



After the game, Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard said the fans and the city of New Orleans showed great courage, according to Reuters.

“It has been a very hard week, and our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families affected. We’re praying for them,” Leonard said.

TONE DEAF: Instead of airing the national anthem at the Sugar Bowl ESPN plays a video of the Allstate CEO’s apology to Islamic extremists in our midst. pic.twitter.com/C2Dt5JUrk1 — @amuse (@amuse) January 3, 2025

“For all these Notre Dame fans to show up anyway, it means the world to us. We felt them all game, I promise you. Every third down, we felt them,” he said.

chants or USA, USA, USA before and after the national anthem at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IYkHgnC3YY — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 2, 2025

Notre Dame won the game 23-10, according to Yahoo Sports.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.