Huckabee Says Dems 'Chasing Rainbows' on Impeachment; Predicts Trump 2020 Landslide

Mike Huckabee isn’t afraid of making the bold call.

The former Arkansas governor and two-time contender for the Republican presidential nomination looks at the impeachment circus now playing on Capitol Hill and foresees two outcomes in the 2020 election that might seem at odds with the constant drumbeat of the mainstream media.

In an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Monday, Huckabee predicted not only a re-election for President Donald Trump, he said it’s possible that Republicans can take back the House of Representatives and expand their majority in the Senate.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s hearings might be captivating to the national media, but for Huckabee, they amount to “chasing rainbows.”

But what Democrats are going to find at the end is not what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is looking for.

The “Fox & Friends” cast kicked off the interview with a clip from New Jersey Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a first-term congressman who was one of only two Democrats to vote against formalizing the impeachment inquiry when it was presented to the House on Oct. 31.

Van Drew, who has remained a critic of what he called “hearsay” testimony being presented in the House since then, told Fox News Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that the impeachment effort is “fracturing the nation,” according to the Washington Examiner.

On Monday, Huckabee agreed, citing major issues like the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement as among the issues Congress is ignoring in the Democratic pursuit of ousting the president before the 2020 election.

“People are polarized and divided. It’s not doing anything to get accomplished what we need,” he said. “The USMCA is sitting there on the table. Is Nancy Pelosi bringing that up?

“That’s millions of American jobs and a boost to the economy. Why don’t they care about that?

“I mean, those are real issues that could be resolved but they’re busy chasing rainbows out here. And it’s pretty apparent that this is not going anywhere, other than to the, I think, landslide re-election of President Trump next year.

“And I know I’m on a limb saying that. Mark it down, dot the tape. Just watch it a year from now, the day after the election. That’s what I believe will happen. And the Democrats will have largely done it to themselves.”

Huckabee didn’t stop there, though. The Democratic impeachment effort will end up hurting their party in ways beyond the presidential vote, he said.

Former Gov. Mike Huckabee says the Republicans could get the House back and pick up some seats in the Senate because Americans are 'sick' of the impeachment probe.

“There are going to be some (Democrats) in the House in trouble,” he said. “I think the Republicans could get the House back and pick up some seats in the Senate, because a lot of Americans want to say:

‘We’re sick of this. We elected a president … When we elect one we don’t like, we suck it up for, maybe eight years and then we go and elect someone else.

“‘That’s how you change presidents. You don’t do it in this ridiculously circus-like manner that the Democrats have been doing since before he was even sworn in.’”

Huckabee hasn’t spent a career in politics by being a wallflower (or being afraid to challenge the media), but it takes a fair amount of chutzpah to predict not only the re-election of a president currently embroiled in an impeachment fight, but also the ouster of the party that’s actually orchestrating that fight in the nation’s Capitol.

Then again, the president in this case is Donald Trump.

While he’s suffered a few recent defeats in governor’s races in Louisiana and Kentucky, his opponents would be fools to think too much of them as omens for 2020.

In Kentucky, the Republican governor was uniquely unpopular even among his own party. (A Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, was elected on the same day Republican Gov. Matt Blevin was defeated.)

In Louisiana, the incumbent Democrat was uniquely out of step with the current Democratic Party – particularly its present field of presidential contenders. (Louisiana Gov. Jon Bell Edwards, for instance, is an unapologetically pro-life Democrat. Good luck finding one of them on the trail for the nomination, or anywhere else in Democratic national politics.)

Trump has spent his short life in politics confounding the predictions of political pros. It’s a good chance he can do the same in his last presidential election.

And we can all hope Mike Huckabee’s long call is right on the money.

