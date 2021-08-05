Thanks to the #MeToo movement, “time’s up” for serial offenders accused of sexual harassment.

That is, unless you’re an important member of the Democratic Party. In that case, you get a free pass.

This seems to be the belief of Roberta Kaplan, co-founder of Time’s Up, perhaps the most prominent organization to come out of the #MeToo movement.

According to a report released by the New York attorney general on Tuesday, Kaplan helped Gov. Andrew Cuomo try to discredit one of his accusers, Lindsey Boylan.

Boylan is a former adviser to Cuomo who accused the governor of sexual misconduct in December.

Both Kaplan and Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen advised Cuomo on an Op-Ed he wrote in an effort to discredit Boylan.

The piece, which Cuomo’s team opted not to release, attacked Boylan’s credibility and claimed her accusations were “politically motivated,” according to the attorney general’s report.

It appears that Kaplan’s ties to Cuomo run deep.

In a Washington Post profile of the Time’s Up co-founder published in January, Cuomo is quoted as saying she “has been [indispensable] in the fight against the cancer of hate and division that Trump spent four years exacerbating.”

Including Boylan’s, the attorney general’s report found 11 credible accusations of sexual misconduct levied against Cuomo.

Was the #MeToo movement politically motivated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We have reached the conclusion that the Governor sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments,” the report says.

“In addition, we conclude that the culture of fear and intimidation, the normalization of inappropriate comments and interactions, and the poor enforcement of the policies and safeguards, contributed to the sexual harassment, retaliation, and an overall hostile work environment in the Executive Chamber.”

Yet two of the #MeToo movement’s leaders have thrown in with Cuomo.

It is undeniable that the movement did some good in its time.

A number of stars, producers and other Hollywood bigwigs had taken advantage of the system, abusing their power and the women around them.

But #MeToo’s most visible leaders repeatedly insisted that due process must be thrown out the window, all with the aim of furthering the feminist agenda.

This most recent revelation exposes #MeToo for what it really is: political theater.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.