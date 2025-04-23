'A Huge National Crisis': Raw Sewage Flowing from Mexico Causes Major Problems for US Navy SEALs

Raw sewage from Mexico flowing into U.S. waters has created a severe health crisis for Navy SEALs training in San Diego. The Tijuana River has long carried pollution across the border, affecting military personnel.

The issue has persisted for decades, with millions of gallons of sewage contaminating San Diego’s beaches and training areas. The Department of Defense reported 1,168 cases of acute gastrointestinal illnesses among SEAL candidates from January 2019 to May 2023, per Fox News.

These illnesses, including nausea and vomiting, were linked to exposure to contaminated water. SEAL candidates train at the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, directly impacted by the polluted Tijuana River. It’s an issue that KGTV has covered for years now.

A Department of Defense Inspector General report recently highlighted the failure of Naval Special Warfare Command to follow San Diego County’s beach closure postings. This negligence exposed candidates to health risks.

The report noted that a significant percent of gastrointestinal cases were diagnosed within seven days of exposure to ocean water exceeding fecal bacteria limits. The contamination threatens both SEAL health and training operations.

Kate Monroe, a Marine Corps veteran and CEO of VetComm, emphasized the scale of the problem, stating, “It’s a FEMA-level travesty, and we have just been hiding it.”

She noted that millions in San Diego are breathing air tainted by the sewage.

The pollution affects more than just the military. Border Patrol agents and local residents also face health risks from toxic fumes and contaminated water along the Tijuana River, as reported by KGTV.

Agent Justin Castrejon described issues that can happen from mere exposure.

“Just breathing in the air that kicks up off of the soil and the water can really cause a headache,” he said of the purportedly pervasive stench.

Navy SEAL veteran Rob Sweetman also commented on the odor.

“You can smell it,” he said. “This is disgusting.”

Veterans have reported a range of health issues linked to the water. Monroe noted an increase in claims for intestinal problems, skin issues, and even “weird cancers” among SEALs.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” Sweetman added.

These health claims deviate from typical veteran issues like PTSD, pointing to a unique environmental hazard.

Border Patrol agents have faced similar exposure, with their boots caked in contaminated mud.

Navy SEAL training is a cornerstone of San Diego’s military presence. The Naval Special Warfare Command has prioritized monitoring water quality, but the problem persists.

Law enforcement agencies, including Customs and Border Protection, also operate in the affected area. The pollution poses a daily challenge for those securing the border.

The Tijuana River’s contamination has led to beach closures and environmental degradation. It remains a persistent threat to both public health and military readiness.

Efforts to address the issue have been slow. Monroe called for urgent action, comparing the situation to the Camp Lejeune water contamination scandal.

