The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Huge New Statement From Trump Could Land Comey in Prison

By Ryan Pickrell
March 18, 2018 at 10:41am

Print

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that former FBI Director James Comey “clearly” lied under oath in his testimony before Congress in 2017.

“Wow, watch Comey lie under oath to Senator G,” he tweeted Sunday morning, “When asked ‘have you ever been an anonymous source … or known someone else to be an anonymous source…?’ He said strongly ‘never, no.’ He lied.”

Indeed, it does appear that Comey may have misrepresented the truth during his congressional testimony in 2017.

The following is an excerpt from his questioning before Congress:

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

SEN. CHARLES E. GRASSLEY (R-IOWA): Director Comey, have you ever been an anonymous source in news reports about matters relating to the Trump investigation or the Clinton investigation?

COMEY: Never.

GRASSLEY: Question two, relatively related, have you ever authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports about the Trump investigation or the Clinton investigation?

COMEY: No.

Do you think James Comey lied under oath?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was recently fired, told the story a little differently in a statement Saturday.

“The OIG investigation has focused on information I chose to share with a reporter through my public affairs officer and a legal counselor,” McCabe sated. “As Deputy Director, I was one of only a few people who had the authority to do that. It was not a secret, it took place over several days, and others, including the Director, were aware of the interaction with the reporter. It was the type of exchange with the media that the Deputy Director oversees several times per week.

In response to some of the president’s tweets Saturday criticizing the pair, Comey tweeted that the American people will soon be able to judge who is “honorable and who is not.”

RELATED: Not Just Guns: State Begins Ammo Confiscation as Well

Many who responded believe Comey might not like how that turns out.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, FBI, James Comey

By: Ryan Pickrell on March 18, 2018 at 10:41am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Student Dares Stand Up And Tell Walkout Protesters What They Should Really Be Doing

Chris Agee

ryan petty

Father Of Parkland Victim Hits Walkout Students With Bombshell Message

Chris Agee

Shepard Smith

Fox News Comes to Agreement With Controversial Broadcaster Shepard Smith

Becky Loggia

James Comey Issues a Public Threat to President Trump

Randy DeSoto

McCain’s Daughter Updates Public on His Future After Cancer Treatments

Becky Loggia

Bible, Megiddo archaeology site

Archaeologists Make ‘Extraordinary’ Find Straight Out of the Book of Revelation

Becky Loggia

jeff sessions, andrew mccabe

FBI Number 2 Fired, Sessions Releases Statement Explaining Why

Rebekah Baker

Cameras Catch What Students’ Real Mission Was During National Walkout Day

Recently Posted