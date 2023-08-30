Hulk Hogan Describes When EMTs Came to His House After Scary Fentanyl Experience

Hulk Hogan recounted a near-death experience in which he overdosed on fentanyl.

The professional wrestling legend shared the dark tale in an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” last week.

Hogan’s introduction to opioids came after several back surgeries left him with debilitating chronic pain.

“The thing that shut me down completely where I said ‘enough is enough’ is when they hit me with the fentanyl stuff.”

“They almost killed me with that stuff.”

The powerful painkiller drugs — prescribed to Hogan in large amounts — soon proved dangerous.

“I’ve never seen anybody be on so much fentanyl and be alive” On Joe Rogan, Hulk Hogan recounts how his pain doctors almost killed him with fentanyl and how hard he had to work to overcome the addictiveness of taking the opioids that he was prescribed. pic.twitter.com/NQXmNjXX4y — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) August 26, 2023

A doctor had never seen a patient on such a high amount of the opioid.

“And the pharmacist says, ‘I’ve never seen anybody on so much fentanyl and still be alive.'”

Hogan vowed to be free of the powerful drugs after the overuse of the drugs combined with his chronic pain caused his body to contort.

“It took a bunch of EMTs to get me out of the house. And then when I came back, I said, ‘That’s it. I’m done.'”

The wrestling legend was determined to get off all the drugs in two weeks, so he cut a number of time-release opioid patches in half before applying them to his legs — a dangerous misuse of the drugs — in order the manage the pain as he began the process. He quickly removed them after he talked to a doctor.

He did not intentionally touch fentanyl again, but a later pain killer drip led to Hogan fainting — with his legs apart in a split that dislocated his hip and damaged a replaced knee.

“When I wake up, the EMTs are sticking a needle in my arm.”

The emergency responders injected Hogan, who had been clean, with fentanyl.

The wrestler now manages his chronic pain with as little as two Tylenol pills in the morning and two in the afternoon, if needed.

Nearly 280,000 Americans died from prescription opioid overdoses between 1999 and 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Several companies involved in manufacturing and prescribing the dangerous painkillers have been found liable for damages in the billions of dollars.

The Supreme Court has blocked a $6 billion settlement in which the pharmaceutical billionaire Sackler family would receive immunity for any lawsuits related to misuse of the opioid Oxycontin, according to CNN.

