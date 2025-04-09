Share
A Predator drone operated by U.S. Office of Air and Marine takes off from Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Arizona, for a surveillance flight near the Mexican border on March 7, 2013. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Trump Administration Considering Drone Strikes in Mexico: Report

 By Jack Davis  April 9, 2025 at 6:55am
Drone strikes on Mexican drug cartels are being considered as the Trump administration weighs its next steps to fight criminal gangs operating with impunity across the southern border, according to a new report.

Military and intelligence officials are examining options that include acting without Mexico’s official consent, according to NBC.

The report noted that although the U.S. and Mexico have conducted joint operations, the scale envisioned by the Trump administration would dwarf past projects.

In February, the Trump administration increased Central Intelligence Agency drone surveillance of fentanyl production sites in Mexico, according to The New York Times.

This week, CNN reported that the administration is investigating how far the CIA can go to use lethal force against the cartels.

The report also indicated the CIA is assessing what might happen if Americans are part of collateral damage from an American attack in Mexico.

There are also concerns about how cartels might respond.

Should the U.S. launch strikes against the cartels?

“Mexican cartels are not merely criminal organizations; they operate as paramilitary entities with deep financial resources, global supply chains, and sophisticated logistical networks that extend into the United States,” Doug Livermore, a specialist in irregular warfare and a former Defense Department official wrote on the website of the Atlantic Council.

“It is unlikely that such groups would passively absorb U.S. attacks,” he wrote.

“Instead, as history shows, cartels are highly likely to retaliate both preemptively and reactively. They possess a substantial capacity for terrorism that, when coupled with their established presence within the United States, could escalate conflict far beyond what proponents of a purely military solution may anticipate,” he wrote.

The NBC report said surveillance flights are designed to “build a target deck” and prepare options that include people and storage facilities.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said Mexico opposes drone strikes on its territory.

“We reject any form of intervention or interference. That’s been very clear, Mexico coordinates and collaborates, but does not subordinate itself. There is no interference, nor will there be,” she said, noting no formal proposal had been made.

“While this idea hasn’t been formally proposed, we’ve made it clear that it wouldn’t address the root of the issue. What truly works is ongoing attention to root causes, arrests driven by intelligence and investigation, coordination, and zero tolerance for impunity. We categorically reject any such actions, and we don’t believe they will happen. There is a strong, ongoing dialogue on security and many other matters,” she said.

Arturo Sarukhán, Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S. from 2007 to 2013, said Mexico may not have the ability to resist because of its past inability to control the cartels.

“At the end of the day, it’s Mexico’s failings and mistakes that have put us in this position today,” he said.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
