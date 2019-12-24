Hulu Is Making a Documentary About 16-Year-Old Greta Thunberg

An original documentary about 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg will be released on Hulu in 2020.

The documentary with the working title “Greta” will be directed by Nathan Grosman and produced by Cecilia Nessen and Frederik Heinig of B-Reel Films, Deadline reported on Dec. 16.

“In August 2018, Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden, starts a school strike for the climate,” the logline reads. “Her question for adults: if you don’t care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school?

“Within months, her strike evolves into a global movement. The quiet teenage girl on the autism spectrum becomes a world-famous activist.”

Thunberg started to gain international attention after her September U.N. speech in which she reprimanded world leaders for their lack of action regarding climate change.

She has attended rallies during her tour of North America, met with world leaders and spoke at the United States Climate Action Summit and the COP25 Climate Change conference.

Thunberg has elicited mixed reactions from the media and celebrities across the world.

The Obamas, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Leonardo DiCaprio have all sent her support and praised her climate change efforts.

Barack Obama tweeted that Thunberg is “already one of our planet’s greatest advocates. Recognizing that her generation will bear the brunt of climate change, she’s unafraid to push for real action. She embodies our vision at the @ObamaFoundation: A future shaped by young leaders like her.”

Thunberg has also received her fair share of criticism. Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire sparked controversy for comments he made in September while appearing on Fox News’ “The Story.”

“The climate hysteria movement is not about science. If it were about science it would be led by scientists rather than politicians and a mentally ill Swedish child who is being exploited by her parents and by the international left,” he said.

After it was revealed that Thunberg has actually battled mental illness, including severe depression, and diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, Fox News apologized to Thunberg for what was said.

After Thunberg was named Time’s youngest Person of the Year on Dec. 11, President Donald Trump angered her supporters by tweeting, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Deadline’s sources said that Hulu took on the project a while ago and was involved with the documentary “behind the scenes” as a deal was being worked out.

The “Greta” team has been documenting Thunberg from when she started the school strike in Stockholm to her meetings with parliaments and international protests, “documenting her mission to make the world understand the urgency of the climate crisis,” Deadline reported.

