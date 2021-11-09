Human Smugglers Ferry Illegal Immigrants to National Guard in Coordinated Effort Captured on Video

Human smugglers transported more than 100 illegal immigrants by ferry into Roma, Texas, Monday night in an incident captured in exclusive video showing coordination with National Guard members.

The video, posted by Breitbart Texas on Tuesday, revealed numerous migrants crossing from Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas, into Roma after being smuggled into the U.S.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Smugglers Coordinate with National Guard to Ferry Migrants into South Texas https://t.co/haxhw48DIx — BreitbartTexas (@BreitbartTexas) November 9, 2021

“The smugglers openly communicate with the soldiers and Border Patrol agents, coordinating where to beach the raft so children can easily climb the riverbank,” Breitbart Texas reported.

“Once on dry land, soldiers and Border Patrol agents march the migrants downtown and take basic biographical information,” it added.

The smuggling has continued despite a strong push by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to stop the surge of illegal immigrants entering its state.

Despite the governor’s efforts, many migrants continue to slip through the border unstopped.

The Texas National Guard are prepared to stop any potential surge of illegal immigrants. Through #OperationLoneStar, the Texas Guard & Texas Dept. of Public Safety are securing our southern border. We continue to surge state resources to save lives & keep Texans safe. pic.twitter.com/1NBehW11Xs — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 8, 2021

The report comes just days after the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security issued a memorandum on Oct. 29 announcing its plans to end the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols.

“After carefully considering the arguments, evidence, and perspectives presented by those who support re-implementation of MPP, those who support terminating the program, and those who have argued for continuing MPP in a modified form, I have determined that MPP should be terminated,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wrote.

“In reaching this conclusion, I recognize that MPP likely contributed to reduced migratory flows. But it did so by imposing substantial and unjustifiable human costs on the individuals who were exposed to harm while waiting in Mexico,” Mayorkas added.

On his first day in office, Biden issued executive orders ending border wall construction and shutting down the Migrant Protection Protocols, prompting the worst migrant crisis in 21 years.

The Biden administration also soon re-implemented the Obama-era “catch and release” policy.

Former President Donald Trump released a statement in June blasting the Biden administration’s efforts to end his “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“Remain in Mexico, also known as MPP (Migrant Protection Protocols), was not only a historic foreign policy triumph but one of the most successful border security programs anyone has ever put into effect anywhere,” Trump said.

“Along with our Central America Safe Third agreements, asylum reforms, and expedited removal procedures we drove border numbers to record lows and we ENDED the horrendous practice known as Catch-and-Release,” he said.

“No American President had ever done more to defend the border and safeguard the whole immigration system.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.