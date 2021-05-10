Hundreds of illegal immigrants were recorded crossing the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas, on Sunday afternoon as the immigration crisis continues along the nation’s southern border.

Bill Melugin, a Fox News correspondent based in Los Angeles, posted an exclusive video on Twitter.

NEW: We’ve only been here about an hour and already a large group of 46 migrants just crossed the Rio and presented themselves to local deputies here in Del Rio, TX. Several of the migrants I asked said they are coming from Venezuela, just like yesterday. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/yGy0wc5kvf — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2021

In the video, Melugin can be heard asking a border-crosser in Spanish, “Where are you from?”

The individual answered, “Venezuela.”

Local law enforcement says this is one of the biggest groups they’ve ever apprehended. Some of the Venezuelans told me they fear the VZ government. One man told me he & his family crossed into Colombia, flew into Mexico, then took a bus to crossing point where we are. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/yFwgMXXh74 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2021

“Talking with local & federal law enforcement here on the ground in Del Rio, TX, some weren’t happy with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ comments on Friday that the border is ‘closed,'” Melugin tweeted.

“‘If this is closed, I don’t want to know what open is,’ one said. Lots of frustration here.”

Conservative commentator Todd Starnes wrote, “It should also be noted that while these criminals invade our nation there are thousands and thousands of law-abiding immigrants who are waiting in line to come to our country legally.”

NEW: A family of ten, including infants, just crossed the Rio in front of us and presented themselves to local deputies here in Del Rio. The boy told me they are from Venezuela. The deputies are having to assist overwhelmed federal authorities with apprehensions. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/TXsRa5NDZ1 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 8, 2021

As The Western Journal previously reported, the Biden administration has steadfastly avoided the use of the word “crisis” to characterize the uncontrolled flood of illegal immigrants seeking to cross the southern border.

In April, Customs and Border Protection data showed that there were 162,000 encounters with migrants.

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 children who crossed the border illegally are currently in detention facilities — an all-time high, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

The Biden administration claim that the flood is cyclical goes against a document from within the administration.

A document from Immigration and Customs Enforcement cited by the Examiner noted, “DHS is seeing an increase in irregular migrant flows to the southwest border of the United States, including greater numbers of family units and unaccompanied children.

“The projected encounters for fiscal year (FY) 2021 are expected to be the highest number observed in over 20 years,” the document said.

