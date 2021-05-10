News
News

Video Reveals Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Crossing River Into the US

Dillon BurroughsMay 10, 2021 at 7:54am
Combined Shape

Hundreds of illegal immigrants were recorded crossing the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas, on Sunday afternoon as the immigration crisis continues along the nation’s southern border.

Bill Melugin, a Fox News correspondent based in Los Angeles, posted an exclusive video on Twitter.

In the video, Melugin can be heard asking a border-crosser in Spanish, “Where are you from?”

Trending:
CNN's Don Lemon Fails to Get Guest to Take 'Bait,' Instead Gets Contradicted on Slavery

The individual answered, “Venezuela.”

“Talking with local & federal law enforcement here on the ground in Del Rio, TX, some weren’t happy with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ comments on Friday that the border is ‘closed,'” Melugin tweeted.

“‘If this is closed, I don’t want to know what open is,’ one said. Lots of frustration here.”

Conservative commentator Todd Starnes wrote, “It should also be noted that while these criminals invade our nation there are thousands and thousands of law-abiding immigrants who are waiting in line to come to our country legally.”

Related:
Biden Used $3 Billion Taxpayer Dollars to House Illegal Immigrants, New Report Reveals

As The Western Journal previously reported, the Biden administration has steadfastly avoided the use of the word “crisis” to characterize the uncontrolled flood of illegal immigrants seeking to cross the southern border.

In April, Customs and Border Protection data showed that there were 162,000 encounters with migrants.

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 children who crossed the border illegally are currently in detention facilities — an all-time high, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

The Biden administration claim that the flood is cyclical goes against a document from within the administration.

A document from Immigration and Customs Enforcement cited by the Examiner noted, “DHS is seeing an increase in irregular migrant flows to the southwest border of the United States, including greater numbers of family units and unaccompanied children.

“The projected encounters for fiscal year (FY) 2021 are expected to be the highest number observed in over 20 years,” the document said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Video Reveals Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Crossing River Into the US
Trump Delivers Scathing Message on Embattled Kentucky Derby Winner, Ties in Border Crisis and 'Fake Presidential Election'
Trump Issues Fiery Statement After Feds Drops Long-Running Case Against Him: 'Law and Justice in Our Country at Its Lowest!'
Ted Cruz Admits Kamala Harris Is 'Right,' But Not in a Way She'll Appreciate
Democrat Resistance Futile as Texas Is Next Voting Domino to Fall
See more...

Conversation