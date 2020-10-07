Bundles of mail that included mail-in ballots cast for the November election were found in a New Jersey dumpster last week, according to police and the U.S. Postal Postal Inspection Service.

The Epoch Times reported the incident occurred Oct. 2 in the Bergen County community of North Arlington, where numerous bundles of mail were found discarded in a dumpster.

The outlet spoke to two officials who confirmed the jarring discovery.

It wasn’t just a few stacks of envelopes, either.

The person who made the discovery, identified by the Epoch Times as Howard Dinger, described the discarded mail as being hundred of pounds worth.

“I couldn’t believe it when I found it. that’s why I felt it necessary to call the police and report it,” he wrote in a Facebook post, The Epoch Times reported.

According to the Epoch Times, the post was taken down after the outlet contacted Dinger to try to set up and interview and get permission to use the photo he’d published.

North Arlington Police Chief Scott Hedenberg told The Epoch Times by email that officers in his department found the ballots in the dumpster after they were reported.

“Officers on scene did observe loose (rubber banded) bundles of mail, as described by the caller, which were secured on scene,” he wrote.

USPS spokesman George Flood also confirmed the find.

“This matter was then turned over to our Office of Inspector General. We are unable to comment further at this time,” Flood told The Epoch Times in an email.

No matter results from the investigation by the USPS Office of Inspector General, the incident is another stain on the integrity of the upcoming election, and just the latest in recent weeks.

More than 2,000 Los Angeles County voters received “faulty” ballots this week that gave them no option to vote for president, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

More than 100,000 voters in the New York City borough of Brooklyn received absentee ballots with return envelopes that had the wrong addresses and names printed on them a week ago.

Two weeks ago, a number of military ballots in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, were found discarded in the trash.

An investigation found those that had been unsealed were all cast for President Donald Trump.

In July, NPR reported that more than 50,000 ballots cast in primary elections in states throughout the country were disqualified for arriving after deadlines or other issues.

Likewise for California, where 100,000 March primary ballots were rejected for “mistakes,” according to The Associated Press.

Of course, Democrats and the establishment media have downplayed the news of these and other examples of problems with mail-in voting.

The list goes on and on, and we’re apparently expected to just take the media’s line about mail-in ballots being safe and go on about our business.

President Donald Trump commented on the mail-in ballot irregularities on Tuesday night, stating in a Twitter post: “This will be the most corrupt Election in American History!”

11,00 North Carolina residents get incorrect voter registration forms. 2000 LA County Voters received “faulty” Ballots, with NO WAY TO VOTE FOR PRESIDENT. Many others throughout USA. Here we go. This will be the most corrupt Election in American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

It’s time to blow the whistle.

Enough is enough with the mail-in voting scheming from Democrats.

Since March, the country has seen the effects of a global pandemic, the government’s overreaction to it and race-related riots.

We’ve also seen the economic and psychological fallout from the pandemic’s business shutdowns, the complete politicization of sports, threats to undermine the Supreme Court and our president is currently on the mend after he contracted the Chinese virus that the mainstream media is, by and large, upset hasn’t kill him yet.

We’ve been put through a lot.

Is it too much to ask for us to cap the year off with a fair election?

Apparently, it is for Democrats who appear intent on further terrorizing this country.

Raising doubts about the election is their latest attempt at throwing us off kilter so they can pick up a victory from the ashes.

State officials are allowing the system to be overloaded with the ballots, and state courts are ruling that deadlines for the votes to be validated must be extended well beyond Election Day.

The party of Pelosi, Schumer and Ocasio-Cortez wants to create so much chaos that it will be able to snatch up an election victory next month, and they fully intend to get away with it.

All year, they’ve attacked cultural and governmental norms, and now they’ve come after the election.

Conservatives and patriots can’t surrender an inch to them.

Voters should show up to vote in-person, while also demanding the conservation of election integrity by calling to ensure that these potentially fraudulent ballots are disqualified.

Conservatives need to fight for the integrity of the election with the intensity leftists show in their rebellion against America’s founding principles.

The future of the Senate, the House, the presidency, the judiciary and the country as we’ve known it hangs in the balance.

