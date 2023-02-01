Hunter Biden Allegedly Withheld Money from Employee Until She Preformed Sexual Acts

A new report claims that Hunter Biden maneuvered a female assistant, at the law firm for which Biden worked, into a sexual relationship that included video sex.

The report in the Daily Mail said it is based upon texts and other documents found on the laptop Hunter Biden abandoned and has since become a trove of information about his professional and personal life.

The report claims that the fling began in June 2018 when Biden was 48 and the assistant was 29.

At first, the two met for sex, during which Hunter Biden filmed her and stored the videos on his laptop, according to the report.

The Mail stated that based upon Suspicious Activity Reports filed by JP Morgan Chase bank to the Treasury, the woman received $44,500.08 in wire transfers.

But in January 2019, the woman was asking about money, saying her December paycheck had not arrived and her health insurance was not active.

In March 2019, Biden sent her $500 and wrote, “youre as beautiful to me inside as you so obviously are on the outside. Miss you very much and feel horrible for having treated you so poorly.”

Later in March, there was an offer that she could get the pay, but on a very big condition, according to the report.

“I will [m]ake up for back pay. You have to make up for back work. By FTiming me and/or going to our next-club party,” Biden wrote.

“When can you face time? If we FT the rule has to be no talk of anything but sex and we must be naked and we have to do whatever the other person asks within reason,” he allegedly wrote. She later replied that she could talk to him that night.

He asked her to set up her phone so he could see her in the shower.

It has been revealed that Hunter Biden sent his assistant money in exchange for virtual sex showshttps://t.co/Z6axh9lPDe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 31, 2023

Amid allegations of smarmy conduct, House Republicans have a more serious question concerning Hunter Biden’s possible access to classified documents found at properties belonging to his father, President Joe Biden, according to Fox News.

“With respect to the investigation we’re conducting, we have reason to believe that Hunter Biden has had some contacts that would be of concern to our national security,” Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said.

A report in the New York Post touched on one concern — contacts with Russia.

The Post reported that documents it found on Biden’s laptop showed that in 2011, he wanted Alcoa to pay him $55,000 for a report on Russian oligarchs. At that time, his father was vice president.

Hunter Biden Alcoa email promising Russian oligarch info raises new concern on Joe’s access. Documents dating back to 2011 on his son’s “laptop from hell” showed Hunter offered to sell intelligence on Russian oligarchs to US Alcoa Aluminum Co. for $55K. https://t.co/Y2k8eLjTD2 — CJ4America (@GrammyC4Zone) January 31, 2023

Biden offered to give Alcoa a “statistical analysis of political and corporate risks, elite networks associated with Oleg Deripaska, the Russian CEO of Basic Element company and United company RUSAL,” which had just signed a deal with Alcoa. He also offered a “list of elites of similar rank in Russia, map of [Deripaska’s] networks based on frequency of interaction with selected elites and countries.”

