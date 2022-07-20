More Hunter Biden Texts Surface - Talks of Suspected Russian Oil Deal, Possible Chinese Assassination

First son Hunter Biden told Hallie Biden, his former sister-in-law and then-lover, of his missing Chinese business partner and his own suspected involvement in brokering a Russian oil deal, according to a news report.

The exchange between the two was revealed in December 2018 text messages, as obtained by the U.K. Daily Mail.

The two developments appeared to cause stress on Hunter, who texted he felt “alone” in dealing with his personal finances.

These events occurred right around the time when now-President Joe Biden was still his run in the 2020 race.

“I find myself (because I’ve chosen to alienate all my friends and family and employees and you and the kids and my kids etc..) very alone in dealing with rebuilding an income that can support an enormous alimony and my kids costs and myself,” Hunter texted Hallie, according to the Daily Mail.

He wrote that he was “dealing with the aftermath of the abduction and likely assassination (that’s what NYT’s suspects) of my business partner the richest man in the world, the arrest and conviction of my client the chief of intelligence of the people’s republic of China by the US government, the retaliation of the Chinese in the ouster and arrest of US suspected CIA operatives inside China, my suspected involvement in brokering a deal with Vladimir Putin directly for the largest sale of oil gas assets inside Russia to China …

“And Dads running for president.”

Joe Biden did not officially announce his presidential run until April 2019.

The oil deal failed in 2018, the Daily Mail reported.

Do you think Hunter Biden will ever face a criminal trial? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

CEFC China Energy, the oil giant with which Hunter partnered, had offered to buy a stake in the Russian state oil firm Rosneft for a $9.1 billion, according to the Daily Mail.

The “business partner” Hunter referred to as “the richest man in the world” was Ye Jianming, the chairman of CEFC. He went missing after his arrest in China in February 2018 for “economic crimes,” which included bribing Chinese communist officials.

Patrick Ho, to whom Hunter referred as the “chief of intelligence of the people’s republic of China,” was vice chairman of CEFC.

He was convicted in the U.S. in 2018 for his role in a “multimillion-dollar scheme to bribe top officials of Chad and Uganda in exchange for business advantages for CEFC,” according to a Justice Department news release from March 2019.

Hunter also had a connection with Ho, as the communist leader hired Biden’s son as his lawyer when he was arrested on the bribery charges in 2017, according to the Daily Mail.

Though he was clearly stressed, Hunter did not admit to having a hand in the oil deal or saying who suspected him of being involved.

However, there were published documents and messages that possibly linked Hunter to the failed deal, the Daily Mail reported.

In a text exchange with then-business partner Tony Bobulinski, Hunter wrote in 2017 he wasn’t involved in the Rosneft deal but admitted he had a discussion with Ye about it.

“No I’ve been talking to the Chairman [Ye] on a regular basis. I was his first guest in his new apartment/he cooked me lunch himself and we ate in the kitchen together,” Hunter texted, according to the Daily Mail.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.