Hunter Biden Indictment Coming Soon, Special Counsel's Court Filing Reveals

Hunter Biden can expect to get slapped with a new round of criminal charges — soon.

Prosecutors indicated that they plan to ask a grand jury to return an indictment of the president’s troubled son before the end of the month in a Wednesday court filing in Delaware federal court.

“The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest,” the filing signed by Special Counsel David Weiss asserts.

BREAKING: Special Counsel David Weiss plans to indict Hunter Biden before the end of the month, according to a new court filing It is not known at this time what charges Hunter Biden might face pic.twitter.com/rDr6TVZkoA — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) September 6, 2023

“The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date.”

Tax fraud and firearms charges against Biden were shelved when a Delaware federal judge shot down a sweetheart plea deal the younger Biden arranged with prosecutors in July, according to CNBC.

Biden initially planned to plead guilty to the charges in an arrangement that would see him avoid any prison time.

The disgraced lawyer plead not guilty after U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika placed the original deal on ice.

Has the DOJ been too soft on Hunter Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It’s unclear what kind of criminal charges the younger Biden will face the second time around.

CNN reported that Biden is slated to face at least one gun charge, hours after the court filing.

🚨 BREAKING: HUNTER BIDEN TO BE INDICTED ON GUN-RELATED CHARGES The DOJ announced that Special Counsel David Weiss is set to pursue an indictment against Hunter Biden on gun-related charges. Hunter Biden had initially entered into a deal involving a gun possession charge,… pic.twitter.com/ls1Gc2zs21 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 6, 2023

The younger Biden was originally charged with lying on a federal background check form required for purchasing a firearm from a licensed dealer.

Biden, who has disclosed his lengthy drug addiction, indicated he wasn’t a drug user on an ATF Form 4473 in the 2018 purchase.

The status of the investigation into the younger Biden’s taxes is unclear.

Senior Internal Revenue Service officials have gone public with claims of Department of Justice misconduct in the Hunter Biden case.

The officials — charged with investigating the younger Biden’s tax dealings — allege that DOJ officials consistently moved to stifle the investigation and under-charge the troubled drug addict relative to other tax evaders.

Biden has never been criminally charged for alleged misconduct related to his extensive foreign business dealings.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.