Hunter Biden Suffers Big Legal Blow as His Top Lawyer Asks to Depart from Case

Hunter Biden’s lead defense attorney requested to be removed from the tax and gun case against him on Tuesday.

CNN reported Christopher Clark, Biden’s longtime personal attorney, requested to “withdraw as counsel” in a motion filed with the Delaware court that denied his plea deal.

“Mr. Biden will continue to be represented by other firms that have entered an appearance on behalf of Mr. Biden, and therefore has ample counsel,” the document read.

The document cited a statute that prevents attorneys from representing clients when they are “likely to be a necessary witness,” signaling Biden’s legal situation could become more complicated.

“Based on recent developments, it appears that the negotiation and drafting of the plea agreement and diversion agreement will be contested, and Mr. Clark is a percipient witness to those issues,” Biden’s legal team argued.

Biden was offered a sweetheart deal by U.S. Attorney David Weiss that would have seen him serve no jail time for tax evasion and also for purchasing a firearm while addicted to drugs.

The deal fell apart under scrutiny from Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Weiss asked Attorney General Merrick Garland last week to be appointed as special counsel in a broader case related to Biden, and the request was granted.

The U.S. attorney had been assigned to investigate President Joe Biden’s son three years ago but has been accused of slow-walking that investigation.

Earlier in the summer, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley shared the contents of an encrypted message Hunter Biden allegedly sent to a Chinese business partner.

In the message, the president’s son implied that he needed to be paid and that his father was in the room with him.

The Biden family is accused of an influence-peddling scheme dating back years to Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president.

According to National Review, Shapley was not the only government official with messages that purported to connect Joe Biden to the family business.

The outlet reported Monday that Weiss had seen the message as early as 2020 but chose not to seek an indictment.

The message was sent by Hunter Biden to a Chinese businessman named Henry Zhao, and it read:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.

“And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Evidence from Hunter’s laptop purported to show he was in the vicinity of his father’s home the day the message was sent.

