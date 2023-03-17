Hunter Biden Takes Big Legal Action Against Laptop Repairman, Admits a Damaging Truth

President Joe Biden’s son is suing the owner of a Delaware computer repair shop where he left a laptop computer that contained a trove of emails, photos and other files.

Hunter Biden’s legal action, reported Friday by The Washington Post, accuses John Paul Mac Isaac of “conspiracy to invade privacy.”

The lawsuit, which is actually a countersuit, alleges the repairman had no authority to share the contents of the computer.

The suit says, “Mr. Biden had more than a reasonable expectation of privacy that any data that he created or maintained, and especially that which was the most personal such as photographs, videos, interactions with other adults, and communications with his family, would not be accessed, copied, disseminated, or posted on the Internet for others to use against him or his family or for the public to view.”

Those contents, as reported by the New York Post and censored on social media before the 2020 presidential election, show alleged corruption in the Biden family.

There was a widespread effort by the establishment media and many in the intelligence community to discredit the laptop reports as “Russian disinformation.”

While Hunter Biden’s legal claim seems like an admission that it was indeed his laptop, the lawsuit carries a dubious disclaimer.

“This is not an admission by Mr. Biden that Mac Isaac (or others) in fact possessed any particular laptop containing electronically stored data belonging to Mr. Biden,” it says.

“Rather, Mr. Biden simply acknowledges that at some point, Mac Isaac obtained electronically stored data, some of which belonged to Mr. Biden.”

Mac Issac has maintained the computer and its contents became his property after Biden dropped it off for repairs and failed to return for it after 90 days.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald opined on Twitter the filing from Biden is an admission the contents of the laptop are genuine and did belong to him.

“Hunter Biden just sued the Delaware repair shop where he left his laptop for invasion of privacy and distributing his data,” Greenwald tweeted.

“The obvious premise is that the laptop was real and it came from that store – the exact opposite of what all corporate media claimed for the 2020 election.”

Hunter Biden just sued the Delaware repair shop where he left his laptop for invasion of privacy and distributing his data. The obvious premise is that the laptop was real and it came from that store – the exact opposite of what all corporate media claimed for the 2020 election: https://t.co/eL92l3QDuN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2023

He reminded his followers about the censorship efforts and disinformation claims.

“There has been a mountain of evidence proving all the materials used by the NY Post to report on Joe Biden were authentic. Now Hunter Biden admits it and that it came from this store,” Greenwald wrote.

He concluded, “**Not one outlet** that spread the pre-election ‘Russian disinformation’ lie has retracted it.”

There has been a mountain of evidence proving all the materials used by the NY Post to report on Joe Biden were authentic. Now Hunter Biden admits it and that it came from this store. **Not one outlet** that spread the pre-election “Russian disinformation” lie has retracted it. pic.twitter.com/PowgvarFpp — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2023

In May, Mac Isaac filed a defamation lawsuit against Biden, CNN, Politico, The Daily Beast and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California after he was branded a Russian asset, which he claimed caused him financial harm.

