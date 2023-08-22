Hunter Biden's Attorneys Press DOJ to Prosecute IRS Whistleblowers - Report

First son Hunter Biden’s attorneys reportedly are pushing the Justice Department to prosecute two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers who testified before Congress against their client last month.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and his fellow Republicans on the committee are knee deep into trying to sort out the details of Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals and what involvement Joe Biden may have had in it all while serving as vice president.

Comer’s committee staff have uncovered bank records showing over $20 million in foreign payment went to Biden family members and their associates.

In the course of the committee’s investigation two whistleblowers from the IRS came forward to testify how the Justice Department stifled efforts to have tax evasion charges brought against Hunter Biden.

According to whistleblower Gary Shapley, Hunter Biden skipped paying $1.2 million in taxes in 2017 and 2018 and should be charged with federal crimes.

Shapley is the supervisor of the second whistleblower, Joseph Ziegler, a 13-year veteran of the IRS and the lead case agent in the federal investigation into Hunter Biden, according to CBS News.

Ziegler told the Oversight Committee that he was blocked from pursuing leads he thought might involve now-President Biden, the outlet said.

The New York Times reported, based on 200 pages of emails it obtained between Hunter Biden’s attorneys and DOJ prosecutors, that the IRS whistleblowers’ testimony forced the DOJ’s hand causing prosecutors to file two misdemeanor tax charges and a firearm possession charge against their client.

Hunter Biden was to serve no jail time and if he stayed drug-free for two years, the gun possession crime would be dropped.

Also under the terms of the deal, Hunter Biden would have been immune from future prosecution over all his shady overseas business dealings.

The sweetheart deal blew up in court when the judge questioned details of it last month.

“While Mr. Biden’s legal team agrees that the I.R.S. agents affected the deal, his lawyers have contended to the Justice Department that by disclosing details about the investigation to Congress, they broke the law and should be prosecuted,” the Times said.

Shapley attorney Jason Foster responded to the Times reporting in a post on X, formerly called Twitter, writing, “More chilling threats against our client. @nytimes again reporting Biden family attorneys lobbying @TheJusticeDept to prosecute IRS #whistleblowers instead of the President’s son.”

Former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy replied to Foster’s post adding wryly, “No, don’t investigate the Biden family influence-peddling business and don’t prosecute Hunter. Prosecute the agents who investigated the Biden Family influence-peddling business — or tried to — and exposed Biden DOJ’s collusion with Biden Family lawyers!”

No, don’t investigate the Biden family influence-peddling business and don’t prosecute Hunter. Prosecute the agents who investigated the Biden Family influence-peddling business – or tried to – and exposed Biden DOJ’s collusion with Biden Family lawyers! https://t.co/La3JxEggrk — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) August 20, 2023

McCarthy further noted on Fox News on Monday, “You have these big bad Justice Department prosecutors who aren’t supposed to be afraid of anything. They got [Hunter Biden] dead to rights on a 10 year gun felony and tax evasion charges, and they’re afraid to charge him.”

The fear, he argued, is based at least in part, that Hunter Biden’s then-attorney Chris Clark threatened to put President Joe Biden on the stand as a fact witness in the case against Hunter Biden, according to Politico.

“This of all cases justifies neither the spectacle of a sitting president testifying at a criminal trial nor the potential for a resulting Constitutional crisis,” Clark wrote in a letter to U.S. Attorney David Weiss. Weiss has since been named special counsel in the matter, and Clark has left Hunter Biden’s legal team.

McCarthy observed, “The case is disappearing. The statute of limitations is running, but [prosecutors are] scared to death to charge [Hunter Biden] because they don’t want to charge Joe Biden’s son.”

“They’re being told it would be career suicide to pull the trigger on a case like that. This is exactly what access to Joe Biden is,” McCarthy said. “This is why people were willing to pay millions of dollars to get it. That’s what the scheme was.”

