Hunters Donate an Astounding 348,535 Pounds of Meat to Local Food Banks and Food Pantries

Missouri hunters have been credited with donating over 300,000 pounds of venison to local food banks and pantries to help provide a quality protein food source to people in need.

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Conservation Federation of Missouri released a statement thanking everyone involved in the state’s “Share the Harvest” food donation program.

In addition to the hunters who participated this year, over 100 meat processors participated, turning the game into tidy and ready-to-use packages of meat.

The program was started by hunters in 1992 as a way to alleviate food scarcity in their local communities.

“Hunters started Share the Harvest because they saw a need in their communities and hunters remain the driving force behind this popular program that helps feed our fellow Missourians who are in need,” MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley said.

“We sincerely thank the thousands of deer hunters who support Share the Harvest, along with the many participating meat processors and sponsors who help make it possible.”

This year, 348,535 pounds of venison, including 6,795 whole deer, were donated to the program.

“Since the program was started in 1992, it has provided more than 4.3 million pounds of lean, healthy venison to help feed hungry Missourians, including this past season’s donations,” MDC staffer Joe Jerek stated.

The meat stays in Missouri, ensuring children and adults have access to a good source of protein that is fresh and local.

“We greatly appreciate the hunters, processors, and sponsors for their support of Share the Harvest. The donated venison stays in the local areas where the deer were harvested so it truly is helping out neighbors in need,” CFM Executive Director Tyler Schwartze said.

Many local sponsors help cover the cost of meat processing, including Shelter Insurance, Bass Pro Shops, Gateway Area Chapter Safari Club International, Missouri Chapter National Wild Turkey Federation, Midway USA Inc., Missouri Food Banks Association, and MDC, according to the statement.

