Share
News

Hurricane Hilary Expected to Strengthen, Have Heavy Impacts on California

 By Bryan Chai  August 18, 2023 at 1:04pm
Share

Hurricane Hilary “underwent rapid intensification,” according to the latest weather reports, and it was only expected to get worse Friday.

According to a Fox Weather report that is tracking the (currently) Category 4 hurricane, Hilary went from a tropical storm to its current classification within a matter of 48 hours.

The report also noted that later Friday, Hilary was expected to be classified as a Category 5 hurricane.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a Category 5 hurricane brings with it potentially “catastrophic damage” including leaving areas uninhabitable for months.

Some bad news: Hurricane Hilary is expected to make landfall within the continental United States.

Trending:
Federal Judge Dismisses Hunter Biden Tax Charges

The good news: Fox reports that Hilary is not expected to hit the U.S. at hurricane-level strength.

More bad news: While there apparently won’t be a hurricane hitting the Baja California Peninsula and parts of the southwestern United States, there are still significant concerns about flooding and high winds afflicting those regions.

According to the Fox report, the “center of Hilary will move close to the west coast of the Baja California Peninsula over the weekend and reach Southern California by Sunday night.”

Do you think California is prepared to deal with this hurricane?

On Friday morning, the National Weather Service’s San Diego branch announced a historic storm watch warning on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“A Tropical Storm Watch has now been issued for much of Southern California,” the post read. “This is the first Tropical [Storm] Watch issued by the National Hurricane Center for Southern California.”

The post also quoted an earlier post that issued a stark warning about some of the havoc that Hilary could bring with it.

With both “hurricane conditions” and “tropical storm conditions” expected, the NWS warned about the potential for flash flooding and landslides in parts of the country that will be affected by Hilary.

Related:
22 Found Dead After Cloudburst Breaks High Over the Mountains

NWS San Diego had announced less than a day earlier that Hilary was upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane, highlighting how quickly it can intensify:

“The center of Hurricane Hilary is moving toward the northwest at 10 mph,” the Fox report notes. “A turn toward the northwest and north-northwest is expected Friday, followed by a faster motion toward the north Saturday night and Sunday.”

Hurricane Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by the time it makes landfall.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Hurricane Hilary Expected to Strengthen, Have Heavy Impacts on California
The Law Just Caught Up with a Group Accused of Brazenly Ransacking a Nike Store
Former Anheuser-Busch Executive Warns Disney Is Flirting with Disaster: He Watched the Same Thing Happen to Bud Light
Former NFL Player Immortalized in 'The Blind Side' Drops Bombshell: It Was All a Lie
FBI Agent Drops Bombshell About Biden Transition Team, Secret Service Getting Tipped Off on Hunter Biden Interview Plans
See more...

Conversation