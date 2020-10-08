Officials arrested a self-identified gang leader who was previously arrested and released under New York sanctuary policies, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday.

Federal officers arrested 25-year-old Fernando Olea-Prado, leader of the Sureños gang, on Oct. 1 in Corona, New York, according to an ICE statement.

“Where is the concern for the safety of the citizens that these local politicians were elected to protect?” ICE New York field office director Thomas R. Decker said.

“It’s reprehensible that local politicians passed a law that allows a twice-removed, violent street gang member to be released from custody to commit more violence in this city.”

Olea-Prado, an illegal immigrant, was arrested and charged by local law enforcement with three counts of robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property on Sept. 11.

Olea-Prado was deported twice in August 2013 for illegally entering the United States.

Although ICE placed a detainer order on Olea-Prado, he was released by local law enforcement.

“When you have a criminal alien, like Olea-Prado, who flouts U.S. immigration laws, coupled with his gang membership, and the safe haven granted by local politicians, it creates a dangerous situation for New York City residents,” Decker said.

“That’s why ICE officers must continue removing violent criminals like Olea-Prado.”

New York’s sanctuary policies prevent local law enforcement from collaborating with ICE operations aimed at maintaining public safety, Decker said.

Olea-Prado remains in ICE custody pending an immigration judge’s ruling on his removal.

ICE did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

