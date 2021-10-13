Share
William Shatner speaks at the “William Shatner” panel during the 17th annual official Star Trek convention at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Aug. 4, 2018. (Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images)

Iconic 'Star Trek' Actor Flies Into Space at the Age of 90

 By Ailan Evans  October 13, 2021 at 8:11am
Actor William Shatner, best known for playing Captain Kirk in “Star Trek,” successfully flew into space Wednesday morning at the age of 90.

William Shatner left Earth this morning aboard the New Shepard rocket manufactured by Blue Origin, an aerospace company owned by former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who had flown into space in July.

The flight, which took off from the Blue Origin launch site near Van Horn, Texas, lasted a little over ten minutes and reached a height of 62 miles, just past the Karman Line, which is the internationally recognized boundary of space.

“There is an adventure in my life that I would not have had, had I not done this,” Shatner said in a recorded message before the flight. “Let’s enjoy the ride.”

The New Shepard rocket used a detachable booster to pilot itself back to Earth, and a crew capsule separated from the booster just less than three minutes into the flight.

At age 90, Shatner is the oldest person to ever travel to space, edging out 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, who flew with Bezos into space in July.

Bezos himself chauffeured the crew members to the New Shepard rocket.

Shatner was joined by three other passengers, including Audrey Powers, vice president of flight operations at Blue Origin.

Also joining the actor were Chris Boshuizen, who co-founded satellite company Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, CEO of medical technology company Medidata Solutions.

The rocket is the same as the one that carried Bezos to space in July.

Blue Origin uses reusable rocket technology that allows for cheaper and more frequent space flights.

The rocket also contained thousands of postcards from students all over the world provided by Club for the Future, a philanthropic organization founded by Blue Origin. The postcards detailed children’s visions of what life in space will be like in the future.

Conversation