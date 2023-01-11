Parler Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Look Up: Bright Green Object Will Be Visible in Earth's Orbit - 50,000-Year Event

 By Elizabeth Delaney  January 11, 2023 at 11:16am
Parler Share

Those who are into space science and keeping an eye on the sky will have a reason to be just a little more attentive and observant starting Thursday.

A newly discovered comet will begin zipping across the sky, complete with a fun but eerie dim, green glow, according to Fox Weather.

Astronomers spotted the comet within a year of the time when it’s expected to be most visible from Earth. After this pass, it won’t be around for another 50,000 years or more.

The comet, given the temporary name of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was discovered in early March by astronomers using the Zwicky Transient Facility’s wide-field survey camera at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory near San Diego, according to NASA.

It will be most visible from Thursday through mid-February and will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1.

Trending:
Arrest Warrant Issued for Donald Trump, But There's One Big Problem: Report

On a clear night, the comet could be spotted with the naked eye or a pair of binoculars.

But hey, what space science enthusiast doesn’t appreciate the opportunity to set up his or her telescope and maybe even invite a few like-minded friends over for a C/2022 E3 (ZTF) viewing party?

Thomas Prince, astronomer and director of the W.M. Keck Institute for Space Studies at Caltech, spoke with Fox Weather about the best opportunities to view the comet.

Do you enjoy witnessing space events like this?

“It has to be a dark sky and moonless in the sky,” Prince said.

Setting up on a clear night in an area with minimal light pollution is ideal, he said.

“It will distinguish itself probably from other stars because it will look a little bit fuzzy compared to other stars,” Prince said.

It will also be a bright shade of green and have a faint tail.

Related:
American Hero: Apollo Astronaut Dies at 90 Years Old

If choosing to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) during February, Prince suggested sometime around Feb. 10. (This could make for a unique early Valentine’s Day activity for some couples).

“Mars is very bright, and you can just look within one degree around Mars and maybe be able to see it,” he said.

While Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) isn’t going to return for about another 50,000 years, there are a few others that can be observed over the course of 2023, according to Starwalk Space:

• 96P/Machholz — Jan. 31
• C/2020 V2 — May 8
• C/2021 T4 (Lemmon) — July 31
• 103P/Hartley — Oct. 12
• 2P/Encke — Oct. 21
• 62P/Tsuchinshan — Dec. 24

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Delaney
Elizabeth has been a freelance content writer for about 20 years and has enjoyed having her prose published in both the non-fiction and fiction markets. She has written a variety of different types of content, including Christian articles, healthy lifestyle, blog posts, business topics, news articles, product descriptions, and some fiction. She is also a singer-songwriter-musician. When she's not busy with writing or music, she enjoys spending time with friends or family and doing fun social activities such as hiking, swing dancing, attending concerts and other fun social activities.




Look Up: Bright Green Object Will Be Visible in Earth's Orbit - 50,000-Year Event
Prayers Needed: High School Student Suddenly Dies, Suspect Cardiac Arrest
Air Force Football Player Dies After Collapsing on Way to Class
15-Year-Old Boy Collapses During Basketball Game, Heart Stops - Bystander Administers CPR
Kayleigh McEnany Announces Major News - 'Living Through Chaos By Leaning on Christ'
See more...

Conversation