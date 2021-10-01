Employees Complain Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Is 'Mostly Male and Overwhelmingly White'

A letter written by current and former employees of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin criticized the rocket company’s culture and work environment as “stuck in a toxic past.”

The letter was written by former Blue Origin employee Alexandra Abrams and 20 other unnamed current and former employees.

“One-hundred percent of the senior technical and program leaders are men,” they complained, bashing the Blue Origin workforce for being “mostly male and overwhelmingly white.”

The employees claimed Blue Origin’s workplace culture was sexist, accusing several senior employees of inappropriate behavior toward women and one executive of sexual harassment.

They also criticized the company for not taking steps to become “carbon neutral.”

The employees also said Blue Origin prioritized progress over the safety of employees, questioning Bezos’ competition with SpaceX’s Elon Musk and Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson.

“Competing with other billionaires — and ‘making progress for Jeff’ — seemed to take precedence over safety concerns that would have slowed down the schedule,” they wrote.

Blue Origin dismissed the allegations.

“Blue Origin has no tolerance for discrimination or harassment of any kind. We provide numerous avenues for employees, including a 24/7 anonymous hotline, and will promptly investigate any new claims of misconduct,” a Blue Origin spokesperson said in a statement shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“We stand by our safety record and believe that New Shepard is the safest space vehicle ever designed or built.”

The spokesperson also questioned Abrams’ motivations for writing the letter,

“Ms. Abrams was dismissed for cause two years ago after repeated warnings for issues involving federal export control regulations,” the spokesperson said.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

