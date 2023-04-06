Parler Share
ICYMI: Kid Rock Announces New Tour and Fans Are Loving What He Has Named It

 By George C. Upper III  April 6, 2023 at 7:21am
He made the announcement a few weeks ago, but The Western Journal wanted to make sure no one missed the name of Kid Rock’s new summer tour.

Fans wasted no time expressing their enthusiastic support — and especially for the tour’s name.

According to Music Mayhem, Rock will perform six concerts in June and July.

Rumors of Rock’s retirement would appear to have been greatly exaggerated, although it was the performer’s own comments last year that sparked the gossip.

During a video announcement of his upcoming Bad Reputation tour, Rock described himself as being in “the tail end of my prime.”

“I’m not trying to sell tickets,” the singer said. “‘Oh, this is the last tour, you better come out and see me.’

“But it very well could be for the unforeseen future.”

“At 51 years old, it’s not getting any easier to do jumps and carry on on-stage. But I’m really keeping myself together, I’m getting prepared mentally, physically, working out every day, trying to eat healthy, all that s***.

“I want to be at my peak for this tour,” he said, “because I really don’t know for the unforeseen future if we’ll do a big tour again.”

A two-month, six-concert schedule may or may not be said to constitute a “big tour,” but Rock’s fans will be glad for the opportunity to see him perform live at least one more time.

Conversation