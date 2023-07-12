Toby Keith is back on stage, and he’s helping his decades-old charity interests, and he’s wrapping up a business deal, and he’s pulling for his beloved University of Oklahoma Sooners.

Oh, and he’s got cancer, remember?

The 62-year-old country superstar did some surprise concerts over the Fourth of July weekend at the 1920s-style roadhouse he owns in his home of Norman, Oklahoma, The Associated Press reported July 5.

It was in June 2022 that Keith announced he had been battling stomach cancer since the previous year.

But following surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and naturopath treatments, he said in an interview with The Oklahoman two weeks ago that the tumor had shrunk and the results of his blood tests were positive.

So in a low-key way, he returned for a few days to the stage.

Despite secrecy shrouding his performances, one concertgoer said Keith seemed surprised by the number of people who attended, according to the AP. And he put on a great performance, she said.

True to his long-professed patriotism, after singing his famous “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue,” Keith exclaimed, “Don’t apologize for being patriotic. F*** ’em!”

WARNING: The following post and video contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

While not performing until the holiday weekend, Keith hasn’t been idle.

He made an appearance a month earlier, hosting an auction at his Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic. The event raises money for the Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral, which provides free housing for children undergoing cancer treatment in Oklahoma City.

An accomplished businessman, Keith acquired the bait and tackle company Luck E Strike in May. That firm joins his I Love This Bar & Grill chain of full-service restaurants.

A bigtime fan of anything Sooners, he joined University of Oklahoma softball players at one of his restaurants in June after they won the Women’s College World Series for the seventh time.

He joined some of the players in singing one of his hits, “How Do You Like Me Now?” in a video that went viral.

Sooner celebration.

Unapologetic

and @tobykeith remains one of the best humans ever ❤️ @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/vXSbynIR2Y — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) June 9, 2023

In his June interview with The Oklahoman, Keith indicated that “everything is in a real positive trend.”

“You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare,” he said. “But my goal is: I feel better. I’ve got more wind.

“And I’m thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere just to see if I can get through two hours.”

Shortly after that, Keith did his Fourth of July weekend concerts. What happens next? In June, he had hinted about it if he felt well in a few days of concerts.

“And if I do, [I’ll] be on the road this fall,” he said.

