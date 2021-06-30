Path 27
News

Ilhan Omar Accused of Being a 'Muslim Supremacist' After New Comments About Jews in Congress

Erin Coates June 30, 2021 at 10:32am
Path 27

Rep. Ilhan Omar has been accused of being a “Muslim supremacist” after the Minnesota Democrat defended comments she made comparing Israel to Hamas and the Taliban.

Omar told CNN on Tuesday that she didn’t regret her Twitter post from earlier this month in which she claimed that there have been “unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

She said she was stressing that the International Criminal Court is currently investigating Israeli treatment of Palestinians.

“I think it’s really important to think back to the point that I was trying to make, obviously I was addressing Secretary of State Blinken. The cases are put together in front of the ICC, ICC has been investigating,” Omar told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“I know that, you know, some of my colleagues don’t lend legitimacy to the ICC, but I tend to think that people around the world who have experienced injustice need to be able to have a place where they can go.

Trending:
Maricopa County Announces It Will Replace All 2020 Voting Machines, Says Security 'Has Been Compromised'

“And as a country that helped found the ICC and supported it, I think that it is really important for us to continue to find ways in which people can find justice around the world.”

When Tapper asked Omar if she understood why some of her Jewish colleagues thought her language was anti-Semitic, she responded, “it’s really important for these members to realize that they haven’t been partners in injustice.”

“They haven’t been, you know, equally engaging in seeking justice around the world,” she told Tapper, in language that drew particularly harsh criticism.

Do you think Ilhan Omar is an anti-Semite?

“And I think, you know, I will continue to do that. It is important for me as someone who knows what it feels like to experience injustice in ways that many of my colleagues don’t to be a voice in finding accountability, asking for mechanisms for justice for those who are maligned, oppressed, and who have had injustice done to them.”

Twitter users were quick to respond.

“Omar’s comments draw on classic antisemitic themes about Jewish clannishness, the notion that Jews only look out for themselves,” Managing Director of Global Communications at the American Jewish Committee Avi Mayer tweeted.

“They’re also plainly false. Jewish lawmakers have been on the front lines, fighting for human rights in America and globally.”

Related:
Kevin McCarthy Vows to Take Action Against 'Anti-American' Ilhan Omar if GOP Regains House Majority

Her critics were not only Jews.

Asra Nomani, vice president of Parents Defending Education and co-founder of the Muslim Reform Movement, called Omar a “modern day Muslim Supremacist.”

“This is what a modern day Muslim Supremacist looks like. Ilhan Omar speaks to @jaketapper + rebukes Jewish Democratic colleagues for failing to be ‘partners in injustice,'” Nomani tweeted.

“Her wound is bigger than their wound — a wound collector in the Oppression Olympics.”

Washington Examiner Magazine reporter Seth Mandel wrote in a Twitter post that Omar will eventually alienate herself from her Democratic colleagues.

“Everybody’s got a line,” Mandel wrote. “If she stays in Congress long enough she’ll cross everyone’s.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Ilhan Omar Accused of Being a 'Muslim Supremacist' After New Comments About Jews in Congress
Before He Can Even Appeal, Derek Chauvin May Face a New Trial
Another Lawmaker Is Calling for the Athlete Who Snubbed the Flag to Be Removed from the US Olympic Team
Police Chief Slams City Council for Slashing Police Budget While 'Crime Is Out of Control'
Obama Makes Major Election Accusation Against Trump: 'A Bunch of Hooey'
See more...

Conversation