Illegal Immigrant Who Had Been Deported 4 Times Arrested for Deadly DWI Crash

It seems we have more horrific evidence every day of just how dangerous Joe Biden’s border crisis is, and a story from Colorado is just another horrible example of how Biden is putting us all in danger every single day with his tidal wave of criminal illegals.

A mother and son paid the ultimate price for Joe Biden’s border invasion when they lost their lives allegedly at the hands of one of the president’s border crossers.

Police in Broomfield, Colorado, a northern suburb of Denver, reported the arrest of Jose Guadalupe Menjivar-Alas on Dec. 15, Fox News reported.

Menjivar-Alas, 37, was arrested in connection with a fatal car crash which occurred on Dec. 12.

The Toyota Tundra that Menjivar-Alas was driving smashed into a Mazda CX-5 being driven by Melissa Powell. The 47-year-old woman’s 16-year-old son, Riordan, was also in the car. Both were killed in the impact.

Colorado Mother of three and 16yo son were killed last week by a four time deported illegal alien named Jose Guadalupe Menjivar-Alas. He was deported in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2015 before sneaking back in thru our Southern Border last year. Joe Biden is directly responsible. pic.twitter.com/9EGD2L8BcC — Francesco Franco (@FrancescoLugli) January 9, 2024

Police alleged that Menjivar-Alas was driving drunk.

Menjivar-Alas was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was then released only to be taken into custody by the police.

The suspect was then charged with vehicular homicide from reckless driving, vehicular homicide caused by DUI, and for being a habitual traffic offender.

It was also discovered that Menjivar-Ala is an illegal alien from El Salvador, who had already been deported several times prior to this fatal accident.

In fact, he also has several U.S. convictions for impaired driving.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Menjivar-Alas has four past convictions from Boulder County Court for offenses between 2007 and 2019, the Daily Caller reported.

As it happens, a Boulder County judge had only just sentenced him to probation, community service and work release less than a week before the crash that killed Powell and her teenage son.

Why was Menjivar-Alas not deported and instead handed a slap on the wrist? Because Denver and surrounding communities are all mired in “sanctuary city” policies.

“Sanctuary policies not only lack any public benefit but also contribute to an increase in crime against citizens. By giving sanctuary to illegal aliens, these policies inadvertently enable them to commit crimes without consequences. The safety of citizens must be our utmost concern,” retired ICE Denver Field Office Director and current board member with National Immigration Center for Enforcement John Fabbricatore told the Daily Caller.

“The failures of Colorado’s sanctuary policies allowed a convicted criminal to stay in our local communities on probation, intentionally avoiding notifying ICE. If sanctuary policies were abolished, these unnecessary deaths could have been prevented. We must end sanctuary policy and secure the border now!” Fabbricatore added.

Fox also noted his previous deportation dates. Menjivar-Alas was removed in April 2009. He came back and was again removed in June of that year. He was once again removed in June 2013, November 2014, and then also in January 2015.

“ICE records show that the subject has been previously removed and has no regard for immigration law,” an ICE representative told Fox News.

ICE once again issued a immigration detainer for Menjivar-Alas, dated Dec. 18.

“As part of its routine operations, ICE targets and arrests noncitizens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws,” ICE added. “All noncitizens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removed from the United States, regardless of nationality.”

The fact that this criminal keeps coming back shows how porous our border has become and how little these criminal illegals fear our immigration and law enforcement sectors.

But this murder of another two American citizens is more evidence of how Joe Biden has endangered every single one of us.

