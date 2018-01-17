Illegal immigrant Who Killed 2 Police Officers: ‘I Wish I Had Killed More of the Mother——-‘

In 2014, two Northern California deputies were gunned down by illegal immigrant Luis Enrique Monroy Bracamontes, a man who showed no remorse for his crimes during the first day of his trial on Tuesday.

During the opening day of proceedings, Bracamontes repeatedly laughed, smiled and gloated about the killings of Deputy Danny Oliver and Detective Michael Davis.

“I killed those f—-ing cops,” Bracamontes, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, said while laughing. “They’re f—-ing dead.”

Prosecutor Rod Norgaard recounted the disturbing violence perpetrated by Bracamontes that included shooting and killing two officers and wounding an innocent driver. Bracamontes, who had been arrested and deported multiple times prior to the crime spree, laughed and grinned while Norgaard spoke, then commented that the deaths of Oliver and Davis weren’t enough for him.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

“I wish I had killed more of the mother——-,” he said with a grin.

As he continued to laugh and smile, Bracamontes continued with a threat.

“I will break out soon and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me … There’s no need for a f—— trial,” he added.

The extraordinary outburst prompted Sacramento Superior Court Judge Steve White to dismiss the jury before scolding Bracamontes.

“You will not disrupt this trial, you will not speak out,” White told the defendant. “If you do, you will be removed from the courtroom.”

As noted by the Sacramento Bee, Bracamontes’ public defense attorney Jeffrey Barbour admitted to the jury that there is no disputing his client is responsible for the murders.

“Let me be clear and up front,” he said. “Mr. Bracamontes is responsible for the death of Deputy Danny Oliver and Detective Michael Davis.”

Barbour added: “He shot them both.”

However, while it isn’t disputed that the illegal immigrant committed the crimes, Barbour and partner Norm Dawson asked White to reconsider an original ruling that Bracamontes is mentally competent to stand trial.

“Your motion is denied,” White told the public defenders before ushering the jury back into the courtroom.

As the trial continued, Bracamontes referred to slain officer Oliver’s partner Scott Brown as a “coward.”

The Sacramento Bee reported that Bracamontes and his wife Janelle Monroy, who was also charged in the killings, were in a car in a motel parking lot when Deputy Danny Oliver and his partner Deputy Scott Brown approached their vehicle.

During the firefight, Brown, who had just seen his partner killed, retreated under heavy gunfire from Bracamontes.

This isn’t the first time Bracamontes has had an odd outburst while in court. As noted by the Sacramento Bee, during a court proceeding in 2016, Bracamontes grinned and appeared to be animated as he listened to testimony regarding the grizzly scene.

Bracamontes faces the death penalty while his wife, Janelle Monroy, who was present during the slayings, faces life in prison.

