Illegal Immigrant Set Free After Allegedly Killing Popular Pastor

An illegal immigrant is free after he purportedly killed a well-known Detroit-based Christian pastor.

That pastor, 72-year-old Stephen Singleton, was hit by a car while out for a stroll on the morning of Nov. 3. Singleton later died form injuries sustained in the accident.

The driver was an illegal immigrant from Columbia, law enforcement officials said according to local Fox affiliate WJBK.

Singleton did everything right that morning; According to investigators, the pastor was wearing a reflective vest and walking on a crosswalk, ABC News affiliate WXYZ-TV reported.







Despite this, and despite the driver’s illegal status, the Columbian was released from custody following the accident.

Singleton’s wife, Teri, is upset at that fact.

“He was a loving person who cared about everybody,” she said. “I had to sit and watch my husband of 53 years die in front of me and then to know that the person who did this is walking around is very difficult to deal with.”

She added: “He’s dead and they’re walking around. That’s bothering me.”

Nevertheless, Singleton’s family has chosen to put their faith above a desire for revenge.

“I will not be angry because this has happened,” Singleton’s daughter, Ruth, told WJBK.

She noted that her father’s teachings played a role in that peace of mind: “I refuse to be angry. I will still love like my Dad taught me to.”

Pastor Singleton was known for many good deeds, including during 9/11 when he rushed to Ground Zero to help others as a volunteer.

The family has since set up a GoFundMe account to help cover various medical and funeral expenses related to Singleton’s death.

Allie Singleton, the pastor’s granddaughter, set up the account and wrote a lengthy message detailing how much her grandfather meant to her.

“He never met a stranger, was a friend to everyone and made lifelong friendships. His motto was everyone was his brother or sister and sharing support, wisdom and the love of the Lord was his responsibility. He was a father to the fatherless, as well as all his nieces and nephews and every child in all the neighborhoods he frequented,” Allie Singleton wrote.

“All our family activities and outings included every child that could fit in his van. Another of his greatest joys was being a religion instructor for Saint Cecilia Elementary School in Detroit. He loved every child he encountered and always saw their greatest potential. Whenever possible throughout their lives he never stopped mentoring, ministering, giving them love and life instruction.

“Thank you for helping us in our time of need and keeping his memory alive. We are devastated and will surely miss our Papi.”

