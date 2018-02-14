Illegal Immigrant Smashes Into Ambulance, Killing 3-Year-Old… Where’s the Media?

A drunk driving accident in North Carolina that took the life of a 3-year-old was caused by an illegal immigrant, multiple sources have learned.

Jose Duran Romero, 27, was driving drunk when his Honda Accord slammed into a Mercedes Lifecare ambulance, killing an unnamed 3-year-old boy and injuring the child’s mother and two paramedics.

Romero reportedly blew a 0.19 during a breathalyzer test administered roughly two hours after the crash, according to FOX8 Winston-Salem.

And while it is obvious that Romero shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of the vehicle after being heavily inebriated, there was something else he shouldn’t have been doing — living in the U.S.

The drunk driver is believed to be from El Salvador but had been living in the U.S. illegally at the time of the incident.

After the accident, EMS transported the child, his mother Lyndsay Ann Oakes, and the two paramedics in the ambulance to a local hospital. At 6:05 p.m. Monday the child was pronounced dead. FOX8 noted that the others are all expected to recover.

The ambulance involved in the incident was said to be carrying the young boy and his mother from Wise, Virginia, to Winston-Salem, but it is unknown as to why the ambulance was taking that route.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday as Romero’s vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 52, the same road and direction that the ambulance was traveling on. The ambulance overturned as a result of the accident.

A police spokesperson revealed that Romero and a passenger, Andres Leon, fled the scene after the accident.

Romero, who was driving without a license, was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving without a license and was being held on $50,000 bond.

However, as noted by the Winston-Salem Journal, that bond was revoked and he is now being held in Forsyth County Jail as of Monday with no bond allowed.

Fox News reported that it is unknown if charges would be added or upgraded since the passing of the child.

The child’s grandfather, Gary Oakes spoke about the pain caused by his grandson’s death.

“It’s devastating,” Oakes stated.

This recent incident is just one of many in a long line of deaths caused by immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The Western Journal reported in January on Luis Enrique Monroy Bracamontes, an illegal immigrant who gunned down two Northern California deputies in 2014.

During his first day of trial in January, Bracamontes smiled, laughed and gloated about the killings. Bracamontes had been arrested and deported multiple times prior to the 2014 crime spree.

And in 2015, illegal immigrant Jose Ines Garcia Zarate fired a shot that fatally struck 32-year-old Kate Steinle, prompting a heated debate on sanctuary cities and the dangers presented with allowing illegal immigrants to live in the United States freely and absent of any repercussions.

