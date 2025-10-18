Immediately After Being Crowned Homecoming King, Quarterback Makes a Memorable Move

Across the U.S., high school football halftime in October is all about homecoming royalty.

The votes are counted, kings and queens are announced, and cheers erupt as cameras flash to record the big moment.

But in Roswell, Georgia, the homecoming ceremony took a bit of a twist last Friday night.

When star quarterback Trey Smith was crowned homecoming king, he immediately jogged across the field and gave away his homecoming sash and crown to the homecoming king runner-up — fellow senior Jake Jeffries, a young man with Down syndrome.

“Footage shared by Roswell High School’s Community Based Instruction program shows Smith taking off his homecoming king sash and placing it on Jeffries as the crowd erupted in cheers,” WRDW-TV reported.

“It was a surreal moment,” Jake’s father, Scott Jeffries, told WSB-TV.

Jeffries told the news outlet his son has faithfully attended all the school’s football games since his freshman year.

“One game, the coaches invited Jake to lead the team out onto the field. Then, they [kept] inviting him back. And so a tradition began,” the outlet reported,” WSB-TV reported.

The GAFollowers – Everything Georgia Facebook group called Jeffries a “devoted senior with Down syndrome who is the team’s biggest fan and longtime helper with the training staff.”

Jake helps the training staff fill water bottles and hands them to the players.

“Jake was already at the school when I arrived as a freshman,” Trey told veteran broadcast journalist Rick Karle, who publishes Rick Karle Good News on Facebook and Instagram.

“He would do run-outs with the team before games, hype up the crowd — the players loved him, and I took to Jake immediately.”

The quarterback’s mom, Kindra Smith, said her son “has always had a kind heart.”

“He’s always looking to lift up people who might be in the background. Trey is always reaching out to the Jakes of the world,” she said.

His parents were very proud of his generous gesture.

“To see our son offer an example of the kindness and inclusivity we like to teach in our schools made us proud,” Kindra, who is the principal at nearby Riverwood International Charter School, told Karle.

Trey told Karle he was happy to share the spotlight with his friend.

“I was cool helping Jake be the homecoming king,” Trey said.

“I’m a God fearing man — I’m a Christian who enjoys bringing joy to others. It felt amazing to see Jake so happy.”

