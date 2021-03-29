Login
Immigrant Dies in Customs and Border Protection Custody as Biden's Border Crisis Rages On

Border Patrol agents question a group of illegal immigrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico into Hidalgo, Texas, on Thursday.John Moore / Getty ImagesBorder Patrol agents question a group of illegal immigrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico into Hidalgo, Texas, on Thursday. (John Moore / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published March 29, 2021 at 9:15am
A 29-year-old man who crossed into Arizona illegally died while in the custody of the Border Patrol,  the second such death this month.

The Arizona announcement Sunday followed a migrant’s death in U.S. custody in Texas on March 10 as well as the announcement Saturday that a 9-year-old girl whose family was trying to cross the Rio Grande had been found dead.

The deaths come as waves of illegal immigrants are crossing the border, flooding border facilities meant to hold them.

A news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, whose name was not released, died Saturday in a Tucson-area hospital.

The release said the man had been detained on March 25 by Casa Grande Border Patrol agents.

The next day, according to the release, “the man showed signs of medical distress at the Tucson Coordination Center in Tucson, Arizona.”

After first responders arrived, the man went into cardiac arrest. He was taken to Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson, but died the next day, according to the release.

Are President Biden's border policies to blame for these deaths?

The man was the second to die in custody this month.

On March 10, what a CBP release said was “an adult male in United States Border Patrol custody” in Eagle Pass, Texas, “began to exhibit signs of medical distress.”

The release said first responders were summoned but the man died.

The CBP Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate both cases.

On Saturday, officials said a 9-year-old girl had been found dead by Border Patrol agents responding to a rescue call on an island in the Rio Grande between Texas and Mexico, according to The New York Times.

Her mother and 3-year-old brother were also on the island. The mother and the boy were revived, authorities said.

The girl, whose name was not released, was sent to Eagle Pass but was pronounced dead, according to a statement from CBP.

“It was considered a drowning,” said Lt. Jason Mares of the Eagle Pass Fire Department, according to NBC News.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







