Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the invasion at the southern border has been unrelenting. The latest surge of migrants in Yuma, Arizona, unintentionally highlighted just how incompetent the Biden administration is.

On Friday, Turning Point USA’s Drew Hernandez released a video showing a throng of migrants illegally crossing the border into the United States.

As they rounded the corner to get around the unfinished border wall, each of them stepped on a sign that had been placed there to prevent them from falling. Ironically, the sign clearly had the words “No Trespassing” written on it.







It is hard to imagine a clearer indicator of Biden’s failure at the border than this video. As the leader of our country, Biden is supposed to ensure the laws we have are enforced, so that our citizens are protected.

Instead, he has allowed the southern border to become a revolving door for illegal immigrants and refused to issue consequences when these people break the law.

The fact that a sign meant to deter them is being used as a literal stepping stone for them to invade the country is icing on the cake.

These migrants all know Biden has no intention of enforcing the law, and that is why they continue to enter the country without fear of punishment. A “No Trespassing” sign means nothing to them because they know these are just words absent of any action from the Biden administration.

Is Biden failing the country by brushing off the problems at the southern border? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The same day these migrants illegally entered the country, the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura reported he witnessed about 800 migrants illegally crossing the border in the span of an hour.

“It’s around five in the morning here in Yuma, Arizona, and between 4 a.m. and five, in 60 minutes, we witnessed 800 migrants cross illegally into the United States by just walking through this wide open border wall,” Ventura said.

In the past 60 minutes we witnessed around 800 migrants cross illegally into Yuma. The majority men, we just interviewed 3 men from Afghanistan. Full story out soon @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/WtC8AlvDxx — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 10, 2022

Ventura said he encountered migrants from a myriad of countries, including Uzbekistan, Georgia, Russia, Afghanistan, Peru, Brazil, Nicaragua and Columbia.

By allowing these migrants to enter the U.S. illegally, Biden is compromising the safety of American citizens. At the southern border in Texas, for example, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents said they seized nine large packages of fentanyl that a smuggler was trying to bring in from Mexico.

Yesterday, Hidalgo CBP officers inspected a vehicle attempting entry from Mexico. During the examination, officers located nine packages of fentanyl concealed within the vehicle. Learn more from @CBPSouthTexas: https://t.co/uWvfGDsmED pic.twitter.com/dDjjESy5su — CBP (@CBP) June 9, 2022

According to the Daily Caller, the packages contained 22 pounds of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 4,989,516 people.

In addition to American citizens, the migrants themselves often compromise their own safety in hopes of reaching the U.S. border, where Biden has proven he will let them into the country unencumbered.

On June 6, Yuma Sector Border Patrol said a five-year-old migrant drowned in the Colorado River after being separated from his mother, KYMA-DT reported.

“The mother stated that she had handed her child to an unknown individual in the group and was last seen in the vicinity of the Morelos Dam near Andrade, CA,” a CBP statement said.

“Agents immediately responded to the area to search for the missing child and ultimately discovered a child in the Colorado River.”

If the Biden administration enforced the law, these migrants would not be incentivized to make the dangerous journey to the border, and U.S. citizens would not be subject to potential drugs and criminals entering the country.

As it stands now, neither Americans nor migrants are safe due in part to Biden’s failures.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.