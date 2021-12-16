Talk about rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.

By all measures, Vice President Kamala Harris’s office is a sinking ship — and problems like the border crisis she can’t solve, the key employees she can’t keep and her vanishingly low approval ratings are just the tip of the iceberg.

However, instead of focusing on righting her course, the vice president has been busy sprucing up her office to be sufficiently woke — and the sycophantic media were happy to furnish a puff piece with the dazzling details.

Perhaps in an attempt to resurrect her image, the San Francisco Chronicle published a weekend article with the headline “Kamala Harris has redecorated the VP’s office. Here’s the meaning behind her choices.”

Kamala Harris has redecorated the VP’s office. Here’s the meaning behind her choices: https://t.co/pTteUooBBC pic.twitter.com/zbyP2zfBZy — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 13, 2021

Ignoring the fact that Harris is a politician cursed with the reverse Midas touch, the outlet papered over the mess she’s made of everything with a glowing review of her office decor.

“Vice President Kamala Harris’ primary office is in the West Wing, around the corner from the Oval Office. Like her predecessors, she has put her own stamp on it, and her choices are revealing,” Tal Kopan, Washington correspondent for the Chronicle, began.

Kopan couldn’t help but describe Harris’ office with all of the hard-hitting commentary of a silly women’s magazine describing a soap opera star’s celebrity digs.

“The office where Harris hosted The Chronicle for a recent interview has been overhauled since photographs were released of it early this year showing sparse decoration and navy blue walls,” she noted.

“The room is warmer, painted a light shade of blue, and the patterned couches have been swapped for a nearly white set. Her desk was built by Navy Seabees from timbers of the USS Constitution, the oldest ship still afloat,” Kopan wrote.

“But it is what hangs on Harris’ walls that speak the loudest, with carefully curated art pieces that reflect how she differs from the 48 men who held the role before her,” she said.

“Harris is the first woman, woman of color, Black woman and first graduate of a historically Black university or college to be vice president,” Kopan pointed out.

The reporter made sure to catalog the art and the woke credentials of the artists in Harris’ selections and finished off the task with the most sickeningly over-the-top description of all.

“To the right of her desk hangs a striking black and white portrait of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice who as an attorney won the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education desegregating schools,” Kopan continued.

“It’s positioned in a way that looks almost as if Marshall is looking over Harris’ shoulder when she works,” she gushed.

Of course, no space that Harris occupies would be complete without several pictures of herself, “including one of her and family during the pandemic-abbreviated inaugural parade, a trip she took to a preschool in Connecticut and a picture of her mother and mother’s close friend on the UC Berkeley campus in the 1960s that also was in her Senate office, which a stranger dropped off one day without leaving his name,” the article said.

Kopan also described how Harris incorporated festive elements of Christmas and Hanukkah, ostensibly to represent her faith and that of her husband, Douglas Emhoff. However, there was no mention of any items for Kwanzaa despite Harris’ claims of fond childhood memories celebrating the made-up holiday.

Critics couldn’t help but point out that this fawning piece came on the heels of news that the White House was pressuring the establishment media for more favorable coverage, according to CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”

Some news in @ReliableSources: Senior White House and admin officials have been holding briefings with major newsrooms over past week as they try to reshape economic coverage. https://t.co/s3tNP28Lae pic.twitter.com/REvVzLKlXv — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 7, 2021

“Kamala Harris is ridiculed for San Francisco Chronicle puff piece on her office decorations just days after White House asked reporters for better coverage,” Benny Johnson, podcaster and Turning Point USA’s chief creative officer, tweeted Tuesday as he shared a Daily Mail story on the vice president.

Kamala Harris is ridiculed for San Francisco Chronicle puff piece on her office decorations just days after White House asked reporters for better coverage

via https://t.co/R7mV0rVXXP https://t.co/2FsX9rhp11 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2021

Others focused on the juxtaposition between the lighthearted coverage of Harris’ office and the grave crises she has failed to address.

This is the only type of press coverage @KamalaHarris believes she deserves, this and Vogue covers. She loves Vogue covers. Anything that addresses her chaotic management style and lack of sufficient policy experience is a racist trope. Am I doing this right? https://t.co/2C0k19zGjU — Bradley Stein (@_BradleyStein_) December 13, 2021

No time for the border…? https://t.co/oOUTtg7QVW — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 13, 2021

Ah priorities… And the SF Chronicle just laps it up. https://t.co/97aNRClwjq — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 13, 2021

She’s doing such a wonderful job at the border that she has time to decorate, how nice. — Motown Masher (@MasherMotown) December 13, 2021

It’s telling that the San Francisco Chronicle felt this was the right tone to strike at a time when the Democrats — and particularly Harris — are in serious political trouble.

Women in politics are supposed to be honored with serious coverage, but the Chronicle has given Harris the first lady treatment by focusing on the trimmings of her workspace — mainly because that’s the only way to say anything positive about her.

Everyone knows that the vice president is deeply unpopular and that the Biden administration is hurtling this nation toward disaster, full steam ahead.

The best Democrats can hope for at this point is to take the focus away from her policies and blunders in favor of the most challenging task yet: to make Harris personally likable.

But as with the doomed ocean liner, focusing on the superficial will do nothing to stop the slow-motion disaster unfolding just below — and the Democrats know with Harris, they’re already sunk.

