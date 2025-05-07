India Launches Military Operation in Pakistan, Islamabad Claims It Has Downed 5 Jets

Pakistan has vowed to strike back after attacks by India left 26 people dead on Wednesday.

India said the attacks were launched to avenge a group of largely Hindu tourists who were killed in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

Hindu India and Muslim Pakistan were carved out in 1947 when the British ended their rule in India. Since that time, the two nations have sparred diplomatically and militarily. Both nations now possess nuclear weapons.

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called for “corresponding actions” after the Indian strikes that wounded 46 people and killed 26, according to CNN.

A statement issued after a National Security Committee meeting on Wednesday said Pakistan “reserves the right to respond, in self-defense, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty.”

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorized to undertake corresponding actions in this regard,” the statement said, adding, “The nation stands galvanized and resolute in the face of any further aggression.”

Pakistan claimed to have shot down five Indian planes during the attack, according to the Guardian. That figure could not be confirmed

India identified the nine sites it hit as “terrorist infrastructure” and said two Muslim terrorist groups were the targets.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the attacks were launched to save Indian lives.

“Intelligence and monitoring of Pakistan-based terror modules showed that further attacks against India were impending, therefore, it was necessary to take pre-emptive and precautionary strikes,” he said, per the New York Post.

Indian officials said seven civilians were killed and 30 wounded by cross-border attacks on India from Pakistan after the attack by India, the Guardian reported.

India alleged that the sites were linked to attacks last month that killed 26 people in the Indian part of the Kashmir region, according to Reuters.

India has said two suspects in that attack were Pakistanis, but Pakistan has said it had no involvement in the attacks.

