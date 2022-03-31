Share
News

Inflation Spikes to New 40-Year High, with Food and Gas Prices Leading the Surge

 By Jack Davis  March 31, 2022 at 11:05am
Share

A new report shows inflation hitting 40-year highs.

The personal consumption expenditures index rose by 6.4 percent in February, the largest increase since 1982, according to The New York Times.

The PCE posted a 6.1 percent increase in January. The index mirrors the more widely known consumer price index, which rose 7.9 percent in February.

Within the PCE data, food prices rose 1.4 percent, according to Axios.

Trending:
Fox News Guest: 'Horse's A** Biden' Was Defeated by a Piece of Pizza in Front of the Entire World

Although President Joe Biden has tried to blame skyrocketing gas prices on the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the new data shows that energy prices rose 3.7 last month — largely before the invasion took place.

What is considered the core rate by the Federal Reserve, without food and energy prices that tend to be more volatile, rose to 5.4 percent, up from 5.2 percent in January, according to MarketWatch.

The increase in that measure was the largest since 1983.

Is inflation under Biden affecting your family finances?

Richard Moody, chief economist of Regions Financial, said the factors that led to the increase will “sustain inflation pressures for some time to come.”

In an Op-Ed published on Fox Business, Steve Forbes, chairman of Forbes Media, criticized the Biden administration’s response to inflation.

“The best thing Washington can do is to get out of the way. The free market will eventually sort out the disruptions brought on by those lockdowns,” Forbes wrote.

“Unfortunately, the Biden crowd is playing havoc with this healing process,” he wrote.

Forbes wrote that although pandemic spending might have been a necessity in early 2020, “it was clear by the end of 2020 that the spending was overdone.”

Related:
Economists Calculate Eye-Popping 'Inflation Tax' Bill Americans Are Facing in 2022

“Nonetheless, the newly-installed Biden administration ginned up even more spending,” he said. “The tsunami of federal expenditures would have been far worse if Congress hadn’t halted the President’s obese Build Back Better bill. Still, we had lots of money and disrupted supply. Prices go up.”

Forbes noted that the Russian invasion is a contributing factor to global food shortages but said even there the Biden administration is bungling the solution.

“To be sure, events can trigger higher prices, the prime one now being Putin’s barbarous invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the cost of food,” he wrote. “Ukraine has been called the breadbasket of Europe. It’s hard to plant seeds when bombs are falling. The US Department of Agriculture projects that Russian and Ukrainian wheat exports will fall by at least 7 million metric tons this year.

“Ukraine could win this war fairly quickly if the Biden enabled the country to get all the weapons it needs.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Inflation Spikes to New 40-Year High, with Food and Gas Prices Leading the Surge
Report: Biden Admin About to End Trump-Era Immigration Restriction, Throwing the Floodgates Wide Open
Video: Rep. Maxine Waters Sparks Outrage by Telling Homeless People to 'Go Home'
Key Biden Nominee Blocked by Senate After 3 Democrats Side with Republicans
Parents of US Veteran Imprisoned in Russia Accuse Biden of Breaking Promise He Made to Them
See more...

Conversation