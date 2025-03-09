A Bulgarian social media influencer died in a climbing accident while scaling Tryfan mountain in Wales.

On Feb. 22, Maria Eftimova was with a group ascending the north ridge of the mountain, which stands at 3,010 feet.

At some point, the University of Salford student fell 65 feet into the steep terrain below, according to the BBC.

A nearby climber rappelled down to assist while a group member performed CPR, but ultimately a rescue team would bring Eftimova’s dead body down the mountain.

She was 28 years old.

“Maria was a one of a kind person who lived life to the fullest — not only adventurous and free-spirited but also incredibly kind, intelligent, and selfless,” Megan Griffiths, Eftimova’s best friend, said in a statement. “Her tragic loss will be felt by so many, and we are absolutely devastated to lose such a precious friend.”

Victoria Critchley, another friend, also spoke highly of Eftimova.

“Maria was an ambitious, bright and cherished, whose vibrant personality, energy and aura touched and uplifted all around her,” Critchley said.

“She had a passion for engineering, having studied civil engineering at the University of Salford and a love for extreme sports,” she added.

“Her biggest passion being snowboarding, which she was super excited for and looking forward to doing again on her upcoming trip to Austria. She had an insatiable thirst for life and exploring our world’s beauty,” Critchley continued.

“Tragically, she was taken from her family far, far, far too soon. Words cannot express the devastation her family and our community are experiencing,” Critchley said.

Eftimova was living in the United Kingdom at the time of her death, according to her Instagram profile.

As of Saturday, Eftimova had 3,977 followers.

“Here to inspire, not impress,” her profile bio read. “Adventure seeker, engineer, board enthusiast.”

Maria Eftimova, 28 who had a ‘love for extreme sports’ died when she fell 60ft down a mountain peak while climbing in Snowdonia with friends. pic.twitter.com/CA2YomhZBf — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) February 27, 2025

Our paper presentations for the emerging engineers award are tonight! First up is Maria Eftimova with her paper on soul arching theory and it’s applications #emergingengineer #ICENorthWest pic.twitter.com/65wiwFAzHI — ICE NW Early Careers (@ICE_NWGS) May 28, 2019

Earlier that week, also in Eryri National Park, another woman fell to her death while hiking down Glyder Fach mountain.

On Feb. 16, the hiker slipped on a patch of grass and fell 32 feet to her death.

Her partner, attempting to reach for her, suffered a wrist and head injury.

He managed to call search and rescue and perform CPR, but nothing could be done.

“The thoughts of all involved are with the casualties’ families and friends, thank you to all the members of the public who tried to help,” the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation said.

