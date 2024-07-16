Share
Ingrid Andress Brutally Mocked for 'Drunk' National Anthem; Her Apology Just Made It Worse

 By Jack Davis  July 16, 2024 at 1:17pm
Country singer Ingrid Andress, who had been universally pummeled for striking out as she wrestled with “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to the MLB Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, has offered an excuse for her performance.

“I’m not gonna bulls*** y’all, I was drunk last night,” Andress said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition,” she wrote.

Then she seemed to indicate that all this was not such a worrisome situation.

“I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun,” Andress wrote.

Hearing her a capella version of the national anthem was anything but fun, according to the reaction on social media.

Some social media users sought to tell the world how the anthem ought to sound.

According to CNN, shows Andress had scheduled for Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, and July 24 in Denver have been canceled.

The 32-year-old singer made it to the big time with her 2019 single “More Hearts Than Mine,” according to CBS News.



She has released two albums: “Lady Like” and “Good Person.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
