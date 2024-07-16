Ingrid Andress Brutally Mocked for 'Drunk' National Anthem; Her Apology Just Made It Worse

Country singer Ingrid Andress, who had been universally pummeled for striking out as she wrestled with “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to the MLB Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, has offered an excuse for her performance.

“I’m not gonna bulls*** y’all, I was drunk last night,” Andress said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition,” she wrote.

Then she seemed to indicate that all this was not such a worrisome situation.

“I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun,” Andress wrote.

Hearing her a capella version of the national anthem was anything but fun, according to the reaction on social media.

My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever pic.twitter.com/FnJUNjWe6l — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) July 16, 2024

Alec Bohm couldn’t hold in his laughter on this national anthem lol #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/IJKaUjOD6f — Coby’s Gambling Corner (@CobyValentine24) July 16, 2024

I’m so sorry, I’m sure Ingrid Andress is a wonderful person, but that was one of the worst national anthems I think I’ve ever heard in my whole life. — Alex Carr (@AlexCarrMLB) July 16, 2024

Holy ….. what was that rendition of the Star Spangled Banner?? 😳Country “singer” Ingrid Andress(no idea who she is) just did one of the worst jobs singing the National Anthem by a “professional” singer I have ever witnessed. That was terrible.🤢🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aTC7FEe71Z — tgh3316 (@tgh3316) July 16, 2024

That rivaled Rosann Barr. Worst part is I can’t unhear that. — bleeding purple (@MrPelicutis7047) July 16, 2024

Some social media users sought to tell the world how the anthem ought to sound.

Not here to knock Ingrid Andress at #HRDerby (she was probably nervous as hell), but we should just play this anthem at every sporting event going forward. pic.twitter.com/YFZi1vOKOE — Cory McCartney (@coryjmccartney) July 16, 2024

If anyone needs a timeline cleanse after Ingrid Andress’ horrible national anthem, here’s the greatest national anthem in the history of the MLB All-Star Game, courtesy of Meat Loaf in 1994 This is how it’s done pic.twitter.com/xSUx6Kp1yj — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) July 16, 2024

At least she’s getting help now. Her rendition was abysmal. Here’s the complete opposite:pic.twitter.com/3G9QJyNT0X — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 16, 2024

According to CNN, shows Andress had scheduled for Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, and July 24 in Denver have been canceled.

The 32-year-old singer made it to the big time with her 2019 single “More Hearts Than Mine,” according to CBS News.







She has released two albums: “Lady Like” and “Good Person.”

