Insane: Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney Releases New Song About How to Be a Girl

It turns out that Dylan Mulvaney isn’t just terrible at being a woman. He’s terrible at being a singer, too.

Mulvaney — who, at this point, is probably better described as infamous more than famous — hit the headlines yet again for a video that’s a lot easier to boycott than Bud Light.

“Days of Girlhood,” released Wednesday on the YouTube account of the transgender “influencer,” has gotten more derision than clicks: a little over 30,000 views in 14 hours, not bad for your average middling viral star but hardly record-breaking numbers.

A 30-second clip of the song posted to Mulvaney’s TikTok account, where he has significantly more subscribers, garnered more attention: 177,000-plus hits, along with a lot of snark in the comments section. (One comment that got more than 1,400 “likes”: “Why does it sound like my phone has water damage?”)

The song itself is an unholy (in more ways than one, really) amalgam of bubblegum pop, hard rock, punk and grating autotune in which Mulvaney, still sporting XY chromosomes despite the fact he’s in dresses and lingerie, says that we need to “ring the alarms immediately / we’ve got a code pink emergency.”

“Calling women of all ages / girls like me gotta learn the basics,” sings Mulvaney before extolling the virtues of binge drinking and “pregaming.”

“Pull up the group chat, ‘Where you at?’ Drop a pin / We’re doing hot girl s***, get in,” he continues, before detailing a lyrical weekday to-do list significantly less enticing than The Cure’s in “Friday I’m in Love.”

In a farcical verse that slips into slant rhyme because, one assumes, he doesn’t have any better ideas and/or access to a thesaurus, Mulvaney sings:

Monday, can’t get out of bed.

Tuesday morning, pick up meds.

Wednesday, retail therapy, cash or credit, I say yes.

Thursday, had a walk of shame, didn’t even know his name.

Weekends are for kissing friends.

Friday night, all overspend.

Saturday we flirt for drinks,

Playing wingman to our twinks.

Sunday, the “Twilight” soundtrack,

Use my breakdown in the bath.

I suppose clicking on this thing is a little bit like cheating on your boycott of all things Mulvaney-related, but you really do have to appreciate how this man has managed to parlay his 15 minutes of infamy into a three-and-a-half minute single that makes Kevin Federline’s brief foray into music look like Radiohead’s entire career in terms of both talent and accomplishment.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.







“These are the days / these are the days / these are the days of girlhood,” Mulvaney croons during the very, very original chorus.

He also seems to mention the Bud Light kerfuffle in one of the more ridiculous lines of the song: “Boys on the dance floor, it’s time to clear / the patriarchy’s over, you can hold our beer.”

You can imagine how this did on social media — particularly on X, where people were a bit more scathing than jokes about their phones sustaining water damage:

Nah this needs to be canceled. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 13, 2024

My ears need bleach now. Thanks. — JokerWonderWoman (@JokerWonderW) March 13, 2024

I wish I could go back in time to before I saw this. — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) March 13, 2024

Barf — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) March 14, 2024

Naturally, this kind of reaction turned into a “Conservatives pounce!” story in the establishment, highlighting the fact that those on the right found the audacity to call the bravest man in women’s clothes alive what he is: a terrible musician.

Is transgenderism a mental ilness? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Mulvaney, Newsweek reported, “is once again facing backlash from conservatives after the release of her new song, ‘Days of Girlhood,’ while she pledged that all proceeds from the music video will be donated to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention.”

“Several conservatives attacked Mulvaney’s music video Wednesday, including Angela Morabito, spokesperson for the right-leaning Defense of Freedom Institute and a visiting fellow for the Independent Women’s Forum,” the outlet noted.

Dylan Mulvaney’s song features bubble baths, one-night stands, and prescription pills. Nothing about contributing to the world in a meaningful way, like real women do. If you’re going to pretend to be a woman, at least pretend to be a good one. pic.twitter.com/GtT79vohMW — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) March 13, 2024

Fact check: Accurate.

Pundit Liz Wheeler said, “The craziest part of Dylan Mulvaney’s new music video is even after hormones and surgery, he still looks like a total dude. Just an unhealthy one wearing girl clothes.”

“Dylan Mulvaney is not a woman and knows nothing about girlhood,” she added in a separate post. “He’s a man. Period.”

The craziest part of Dylan Mulvaney’s new music video is even after hormones and surgery, he still looks like a total dude. Just an unhealthy one wearing girl clothes. pic.twitter.com/7ckZB59Dvt — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 13, 2024

Dylan Mulvaney is not a woman and knows nothing about girlhood. He’s a man. Period. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 13, 2024

Fact check: Again accurate.

Also, let’s not pretend Mulvaney is doing the Trevor Project any favors by donating the proceeds to the group. The nonprofit would probably have better luck standing outside a Walmart with this atrocity on full blast through portable speakers, having people pay volunteers with the group to turn the racket off.

And, as always, this is hardly an attack. These people are pointing out two things that Mulvaney isn’t good at. The first, girlhood. The second, music.

The first, alas, he doesn’t have any choice in; he’s a man with XY chromosomes, and no matter how many surgeries he undergoes nor how he dresses, that’s how God made him.

The second he can simply cure by not attempting music again, lest he make as much a mockery of tunefulness as he has womanhood.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.