More than 700 migrant children are currently detained in Customs and Border Patrol facilities, according to an internal government report.

At least 200 children had been held in the facilities for over 48 hours and nine had been held more than 72 hours, according to a Sunday internal Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) report, Axios reported.

The CBP is not allowed to hold children more than 72 hours, according to a previous agreement.

The children who are in CBP facilities crossed the U.S.-Mexico border unaccompanied by parents, according to Axios.

The CBP holds the unaccompanied children until it is able to transfer them to a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) shelter.

TRENDING: Fred Weinberg: 3 Reasons the Lawsuit Against Mike Lindell Will Blow Up in Dominion's Face

“We have a number of unaccompanied minors, children, who are coming into the country without their families,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

“What we are not doing — what the last administration did — was separate those kids, rip them from the arms of their parents at the border. We are not doing that. That is immoral.”

Jen Psaki: “What we are not doing, what the last administration did, was separate those kids, rip them from the arms of their parents at the border. We are not doing that. That is immoral, and that is not the approach of this administration.” https://t.co/cz8Fkth2dd pic.twitter.com/kzhkf8ZazQ — The Hill (@thehill) February 25, 2021

Psaki added that President Joe Biden’s administration has limited options when dealing with migrant children who cross the border unaccompanied. Instead of sending the kids back to Mexico, which Psaki noted was dangerous, the Biden administration has opted to transfer them from CBP custody to HHS custody.

Does the Biden administration know what it's doing at the border? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (3 Votes)

“This [HHS] facility in Texas, which has been reopened, has been revamped, there are teachers, there is medical facilities and our objective is to move these kids quickly from there to vetted, sponsored families and to places where they can safely be,” Psaki continued.

“This is a difficult situation.”

More than 78,000 migrants were caught crossing the southern border illegally in January, according to The Washington Post.

Former Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan recently accused the administration of constructing the new facilities to accommodate illegal immigrants.

RELATED: Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Shot, Two French Bulldogs Stolen

“There’s so much hypocrisy, false narratives, and the president and his press secretary lied to the American people,” Morgan said in a Fox Business interview.

“Those facilities aren’t needed because of COVID, that’s absolutely not true, those facilities are needed because this administration is now encouraging, incentivizing, and facilitating illegal entry in the United States and the numbers have skyrocketed.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.