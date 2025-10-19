International Student from China Accused of Drugging and Raping Multiple Women on Campus

A Chinese national faces felony charges after he reportedly drugged and raped three women while enrolled at the University of Southern California.

Sizhe “Steven” Weng, 30, allegedly committed the crimes between 2021 and 2024 while pursuing his doctoral degree, according to a Wednesday news release published by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He was arraigned Sept. 2 and pleaded not guilty to all felony charges: one count of forcible rape; two counts of sodomy by controlled substance or anesthesia; one count of rape by controlled substance; and four counts of sexual penetration by controlled substance or anesthesia, according to the release.

“No one should ever have to endure the trauma of being drugged, sexually assaulted and stripped of their ability to consent,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged 30-year-old Sizhe Weng, also known as Steven Weng, with drugging and raping multiple women between 2021 and 2024 while enrolled as a doctoral student at the University of Southern California. pic.twitter.com/2v0XMoYTT8 — Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (@LADAOffice) October 15, 2025

Alan Hamilton, deputy chief of the L.A. Police Department, said Weng is a Chinese national the department’s been investigating for months, according to the L.A. Times.

It was January when German officials alerted the LAPD about Weng, who allegedly committed similar crimes in Europe.

On Aug. 28, detectives executed a search warrant and arrested Weng at his home near the USC campus.

He had reportedly possessed a student visa since 2021.

Hamilton said investigators suspect Weng had other victims.

“If you have had any kind of contact with this individual, if you are linked to him through any other ways or any other means, our Robbery Homicide detectives would like to interview you regarding his actions,” he said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14, according to the news release.

If convicted, Weng faces 25 years to life, plus 56 years, in California state prison.

Additionally, he’d have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his days.

“Prosecutors in my office’s Sex Crimes Division and our law enforcement partners will not rest until the defendant is held accountable for these horrific acts,” Hochman said.

“We want every victim to know that their voices matter and we will fight to ensure you are heard,” he added.

