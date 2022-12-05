The University of Nebraska Omaha Public Safety launched an investigation Saturday morning into a note taped to the John Paul II Newman Center, which threatened to shoot pro-life students, according to the university.

The note was signed “Jane’s Revenge,” a reference to the the radical pro-abortion group that has claimed responsibility for several threats toward pro-life center’s across the country, according to an alleged photo of the note which circulated social media. The group said it would target the Newman Center, a Catholic center which serves UNO students, if an abortion ban is passed in Bellevue.

It was addressed to Newman Center Director Reverend Dan Andrews.

…Abortion Free Cities to shut down the late-term abortion facility in the state. When we arrived, a death threat via guns from Jane’s Revenge was posted on the door. We’ve called the police and are scrambling to make it safe. pic.twitter.com/J8dJrnKjmy — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) December 3, 2022

“If our right to abortion in Bellevue is taken away due to the attempt to pass an abortion ban and it gets passed we will shoot up your Newman Center with our new AR14 rifles,” the note read.

UNO Media Relations and Reputation Management Coordinator Brandon Bartling referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to its Saturday news release, which confirmed that the Omaha Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating the threat. UNO requested any individual with information contact the UNO Public Safety Department.

UNO DPS and OPD are investigating a threat made to the John Paul II Newman Center near UNO’s Scott Campus. This is an active investigation. Please see here for the latest information: https://t.co/yJ6R692BJ3 — University of Nebraska at Omaha (@UNOmaha) December 3, 2022

The Newman Center and UNO will continue normal operations, according to the news release.

Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins tweeted Saturday morning that the note was in response to SFLA’s “Political Leadership Workshop” during which pro-life student leaders met to discuss plans to “shut down the late-term abortion facility in the state.”

“We are headed towards tragedy if AG Merrick Garland continues to refuse to act to protect peaceful pro-lifers from pro-abortion terrorist groups,” Hawkins tweeted.

We are headed towards tragedy if AG Merrick Garland continues to refuse to act to protect peaceful pro-lifers from pro-abortion terrorist groups. Sadly, the incendiary comments of leaders like Hillary Clinton yesterday comparing pro-lifers to the Taliban… — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) December 3, 2022

She continued, stating, “The Biden Administration is laying the groundwork for deadly violence against pro-lifers while they support violence against those in the womb. They must act.”

…is case in point the poisoned political climate being deliberately fostered by corporate abortion and their allies. The Biden Administration is laying the groundwork for deadly violence against pro-lifers while they support violence against those in the womb. They must act. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) December 3, 2022

Students for Life of America, Omaha Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, UNO Public Safety Department and Andrews did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

