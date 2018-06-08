Investigative Report Catches Planned Parenthood in Systemic Sex Abuse Cover-Up

Planned Parenthood has covered up sex abuse for years by failing to report victims who came to its clinics to get abortions.

Live Action, a “media movement dedicated to building a culture of life and ending abortion,” published an investigative report Thursday showing that the abortion organization has been complicit in aiding sex abuse for years and turning a blind eye to abuse so as not to stain its reputation.

Planned Parenthood officials told a 15-year-old Arizona girl who had been raped that they wouldn’t report her rape to the police because it was too much of an inconvenience, a 2014 sheriff’s report shows.

The abortion organization maintains that it mistakenly “miscoded” the incident as consensual sex rather than abuse.

In another case, George Savannah raped and impregnated his daughter when she was only 14, 16 and 17 years old, court documents in Washington show. After she became pregnant, he took her to multiple Planned Parenthood clinics to get abortions so that he would not get caught for abusing her daughter.

The abortion organization did not report any suspected abuse despite the girl’s young age.

The report goes on to cite a number of sexual abuse cover-ups, including a father’s rape of his 13-year-old daughter multiple times in 2014, after which he took her to Planned Parenthood to get abortions.

Rather than report the crime and offer assistance to the young girl, the abortion organization told the girl not to have sex for three weeks and to get an IUD.

Planned Parenthood has reported less than one-third of cases in which young girls and women came to the clinic with their abusers to get abortions, a 2014 Loyola report revealed.

🚨ACTION ALERT: For decades, Planned Parenthood has been repeatedly caught covering up the sexual abuse of children. Email, call, and tweet Congress and tell them it's time to finally defund the abortion giant. #PPCoversUpSexAbuse Take action now: https://t.co/KfFRd9AR6G pic.twitter.com/MeRdVfz3fE — Live Action (@LiveAction) June 8, 2018

Live Action President Lila Rose also held a press conference Thursday and called on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Planned Parenthood’s massive cover-up of sexual abuse in its clinics across America.

While 500 of Planned Parenthood’s abortion clinics qualify as Title X Family Planning organizations, they are not exempt from federal investigation.

GOP Reps. Diane Black of Tennessee, Chris Smith of New Jersey and Mark Walker of North Carolina spoke at the press conference.

Planned Parenthood has exercised “gross negligence of returning these victims to their abusers,” Smith said at the press conference.

“Planned Parenthood’s complicity in this abuse is absolutely appalling,” he continued, calling for every Title X facility to report suspected abuse cases.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

